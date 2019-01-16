Log in
SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

01/16/2019

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 16, 2019 18:28
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG190116OTHRQAA9
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Celine Tang
Designation Group Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/07/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 428,511,187
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 16/01/2019
Total Number of shares purchased 10,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 10,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.0932
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 975.56
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 63,164,900 1.474
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 63,164,900 1.474
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 4,221,946,975
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 44,188,800

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 12:38:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
