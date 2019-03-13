Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Jul 26, 2018

Section A

Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 428,511,187

Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange Date of Purchase Mar 13, 2019 Total Number of share purchased 100,000 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 100,000 Price Paid per share Price Paid per share SGD 0.092 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 9,247.11

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage By way of Market Acquisition 64,930,300 1.515 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0 Total 64,930,300 1.515

Section D

Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 4,220,181,575