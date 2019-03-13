Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
03/13/2019 | 10:44am EDT
News
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities
SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD. (SINGHAI)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Mar 13, 2019 22:23
Submitted By
Celine Tang
Group Managing Director
Description
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date
Jul 26, 2018
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase
428,511,187
Purchase By Market Acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase
Mar 13, 2019
Total Number of share purchased
100,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
100,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.092
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
9,247.11
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date
Number
Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition
64,930,300
1.515
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0.0
Total
64,930,300
1.515
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase
4,220,181,575
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase
45,954,200
Disclaimer
SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 14:43:02 UTC
Latest news on SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD
Chart SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.