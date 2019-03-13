Log in
SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD

(SIHL)
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

03/13/2019 | 10:44am EDT

News

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Subtitle Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Securities SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD. (SINGHAI)
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 13, 2019 22:23
Submitted By Celine Tang
Group Managing Director
Description Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Details
Share Buy-Back Mandate Start Date Jul 26, 2018
Section A
Max Shares Authorised for Purchase 428,511,187
Purchase By Market Acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Oversea Exchange
Date of Purchase Mar 13, 2019
Total Number of share purchased 100,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 100,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.092
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares 9,247.11
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date Number Percentage
By way of Market Acquisition 64,930,300 1.515
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0.0
Total 64,930,300 1.515
Section D
Number Of Issued Shares Excluding Treasury Shares After Purchase 4,220,181,575
Number Of Treasury Shares Held After Purchase 45,954,200

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 14:43:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
