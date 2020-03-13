Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  SingHaiyi Group Ltd.    5H0   SG2G73000009

SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.

(5H0)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 05:53am EDT

News

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 13, 2020 17:49
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG200313OTHRYRXU
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Celine Tang
Designation Group Managing Director
Effective Date and Time of the event 13/03/2020 17:00:00
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 25/07/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 421,905,217
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 13/03/2020
Total Number of shares purchased 982,300
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 982,300
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.07328
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 72,091.14
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 2,349,700 0.0557
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 2,349,700 0.0557
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 4,216,702,475
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 49,433,300

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 09:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.
05:53aSHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
01/07SINGHAIYI : Corporate Presentation - Singhaiyi Group Ltd.
PU
01/07GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Corporate Presentation - SingHaiyi Group Ltd.
PU
2019CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : :Striking Off Of Dormant Associated Compa..
PU
2019FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Half Yearly Results
PU
2019SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
2019SINGHAIYI : Striking Off Of An 80% Owned Subsidiary
PU
2019SINGHAIYI : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
2019ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
2019SINGHAIYI : Corporate Presentation - Singhaiyi Group Ltd.
PU
More news
Chart SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
SingHaiyi Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Huai Dan Chen Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Neil Bush Non-Executive Chairman
Kok Jia Cheun Chief Financial Officer
Jin Shan Mao Executive Director & MD-US Operations
Soo Chin Hwang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD.-1.25%233
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.92%38 365
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED2.33%36 369
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.71%31 317
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.30%27 826
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.21%27 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group