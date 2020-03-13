Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 13, 2020 17:49

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference SG200313OTHRYRXU

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Celine Tang

Designation Group Managing Director

Effective Date and Time of the event 13/03/2020 17:00:00

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 25/07/2019

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 421,905,217

Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 13/03/2020 Total Number of shares purchased 982,300 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 982,300

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share SGD 0.07328 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 72,091.14

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 2,349,700 0.0557 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 2,349,700 0.0557

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 4,216,702,475