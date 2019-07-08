Log in
SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD

(SIHL)
SingHaiyi : Annual Reports And Related Documents

07/08/2019 | 01:18am EDT

News

Annual Reports And Related Documents

Announcement Title Annual Reports and Related Documents
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 8, 2019 12:13
Status New
Report Type Annual Report
Announcement Reference SG190708OTHRDH4F
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Celine Tang
Designation Group Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachments.
Additional Details
Period Ended 31/03/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 2 (Size: 97,116 bytes)
  2. Attachment 1 (Size: 16,943,478 bytes)

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 05:17:07 UTC
