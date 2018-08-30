Log in
SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD (SIHL)
SingHaiyi : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

08/30/2018 | 12:17pm CEST

News

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 30, 2018 18:04
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG180830OTHR9SOE
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Celine Tang
Designation Group Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/07/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 428,511,187
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 30/08/2018
Total Number of shares purchased 566,700
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 566,700
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.09117
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 51,743.45
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 3,491,000 0.081
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 3,491,000 0.081
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 4,281,620,875
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 24,514,900

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 10:16:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Huai Dan Chen Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Neil Bush Non-Executive Chairman
Chee Wah Sim Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Jin Shan Mao Executive Director & MD-US Operations
Soo Chin Hwang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGHAIYI GROUP LTD-23.73%287
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP6.04%47 856
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.05%44 294
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.79%35 037
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-20.03%32 724
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-16.01%26 711
