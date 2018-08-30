SingHaiyi : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 30, 2018 18:04

Status New

Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference SG180830OTHR9SOE

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Celine Tang

Designation Group Managing Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/07/2018

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 428,511,187

Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes

Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange Date of Purchase 30/08/2018 Total Number of shares purchased 566,700 Number of shares cancelled 0 Number of shares held as treasury shares 566,700

Price Paid per share

Price Paid per share SGD 0.09117 Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 51,743.45

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage# By way of Market Acquisition 3,491,000 0.081 By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0 Total 3,491,000 0.081

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 4,281,620,875