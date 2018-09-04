SingHaiyi : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

|
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 4, 2018 17:43
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG180904OTHR87KT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Celine Tang
Designation
Group Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
26/07/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
428,511,187
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
04/09/2018
Total Number of shares purchased
36,300
|
Number of shares cancelled
0
|
Number of shares held as treasury shares
36,300
|
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share
SGD 0.091
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 3,347.51
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
3,677,300
0.86
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
3,677,300
0.86
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
4,281,434,575
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
24,701,200