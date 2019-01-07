Log in
SingHaiyi : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

0
01/07/2019 | 05:04am EST

News

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 7, 2019 17:54
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG190107OTHRHHSY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Celine Tang
Designation Group Managing Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 26/07/2018
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 428,511,187
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 07/01/2019
Total Number of shares purchased 168,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 168,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 0.08789
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 14,814.64
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 62,034,800 1.448
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 62,034,800 1.448
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 4,223,077,075
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 43,058,700

Disclaimer

SingHaiyi Group Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 10:03:02 UTC
