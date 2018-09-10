Singing Machine Company Inc : Singing Machine to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2018 / The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SMDM)- the North American leader in home karaoke consumer products-today announced it will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the "Registration" button

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com)

About The Singing Machine

Based in the US, Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

