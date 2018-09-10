Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Singing Machine Company Inc    SMDM

SINGING MACHINE COMPANY INC (SMDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Singing Machine Company Inc : Singing Machine to Present at The MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 03:09pm CEST

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2018 / The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SMDM)- the North American leader in home karaoke consumer products-today announced it will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on October 1st and 2nd in New York City.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in New York City at the Essex House on October 1st and 2nd. Registration will begin on Monday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

REGISTRATION FOR INVESTORS

To request free registration, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com), and click the "Registration" button

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

For our most updated list of companies, please go to our website (www.microcapconf.com)

MARQUEE SPONSOR

  • Maxim Group
  • The Special Equities Group

PLATINUM SPONSOR

  • Interactive Offers
  • M2 Compliance

OTHER SPONSORS

  • MZ Group
  • Irth Communications
  • Gillon Tax Advisors
  • Proactive Investors
  • Hunter Taubman Fischer & LI LLC
  • Equities.com
  • Issuer Direct
  • The Money Channel
  • Marcum
  • Equisolve
  • PCG Advisory Group
  • CoreIR
  • Berg Capital Markets, LLC

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

About The Singing Machine

Based in the US, Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 13,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins
(407) 645-5295
investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com
www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

SOURCE: The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

https://www.accesswire.com/511531/Singing-Machine-to-Present-at-The-MicroCap-Conference-on-October-1st-and-2nd-in-New-York-City-at-the-Essex-House

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGING MACHINE COMPANY IN
03:09pSINGING MACHINE COMPANY INC : Singing Machine to Present at The MicroCap Confere..
AC
08/14Singing Machine Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Report
GL
08/14SINGING MACHINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/10SINGING MACHINE : to Announce its Financial Results for the First Quarter Fiscal..
AQ
08/06SINGING MACHINE : Enters Spain Market with Grupo Cife
AQ
06/28SINGING MACHINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
06/28SINGING MACHINE : Reports Fiscal 2018 Annual Earnings Report
AQ
06/20Singing Machine to Announce its Full Fiscal 2018 Results and Earnings Confere..
GL
06/13SINGING MACHINE : Stingray and Singing Machine Release Update to the Karaoke Mob..
AQ
06/12SINGING MACHINE : Stingray and Singing Machine Release Update to the Karaoke Mob..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/14Singing Machine reports Q1 results 
06/28Singing Machine reports FY results 
02/14Singing Machine reports Q3 results 
2017Singing Machine reports Q2 results 
2017Singing Machine reports Q2 results 
Chart SINGING MACHINE COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Singing Machine Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Atkinson Chief Executive Officer
Sak Hong Lau Chairman
Lionel Marquis Chief Financial Officer
Harvey Judkowitz Independent Director
Yat Tung Lau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGING MACHINE COMPANY INC-33.33%0
SONY CORP18.67%71 181
PANASONIC CORPORATION-23.97%28 119
LARGAN PRECISION CO., LTD.--.--%20 592
SHARP CORPORATION-38.05%11 549
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 256
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.