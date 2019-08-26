Direct Solar of America Inks Partnership With the Fastest Growing Real Estate Brokerage My Home Group

Direct Solar and My Home Group Partnership Provides Homeowners with New Value Add Services

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Direct Solar, a subsidiary of SinglePoint (OTCQB: SING), is pleased to announce the signing of a partnership with My Home Group Real Estate, LLC., the #1 fastest growing residential real estate brokerage in Arizona, the 2nd fastest in the nation, and has been named “A fastest growing company” by Inc 500 five years in a row.



With this new partnership, My Home Group Agents can provide alternative energy options for homeowners that are eco-conscious, searching for cleaner and alternative fuel systems, looking to reduce their reliance on the grid, and the search to reduce the burden of higher and higher utility bills.

Our first partnership action is to support 47 High Schools in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and Waco in their Fall sports programs through sponsorship. Our first gameday ad recently launched in many of the school’s Varsity Football Programs. Additionally, any solar system sold in these school districts, between August 1st and December 31st, 2019 will provide a $250 donation to the Fall Sports Booster Program.

My Home Group’s nationwide network of over 2300 real estate agents can encourage alternative energy solutions to their buyers and know that the solar installation process will be as seamless as the home buying process.

“To be competitive in today’s residential market, real estate professionals need to provide a best-in-class service to buyers providing more options during the buying process,” according to Aaron Pierson, Chief Marketing Officer. “This partnership enables homeowners to invest in upgrading the value of their homes immediately and make a long-term commitment to sustainability. This will enable our real estate professionals the flexibility to recommend solutions to the clients that want answers before the close on their new residence.”

My Home Group’s agents have the option to be cross-trained and certified in alternative energy options specifically solar programs available to homeowners in their area. “Alternative energy solutions such as solar power continues to expand as consumers, in the pursuit of energy liberation, progressively migrate toward cleaner, greener forms of power,” states Joe Hertzbach, National Marketing Director at Direct Solar. “One of the highest costs in the solar business and the real estate buying/selling business is the sales process and when you can increase your closing ratio through effective partnerships, a dramatic return on investment will transpire.

According to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Report by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), in Q1 2019, the U.S. solar market surpassed 2 million installations – just three years after the market surpassed the 1 million installation milestone. The industry is expected to hit 3 million installations in 2021 and 4 million installations in 2023. This is a result of increased demand by consumers due to reduced installation costs as well as increasing environmental awareness which is driving the adoption of cost-efficient alternative and renewable forms of energy over conventional energy sources.

Direct Solar of America manages the end-to-end solar process for the consumer from finding the best and most affordable solar option, simple financing options at competitive rates, and ensuring complete installation satisfaction. Direct Solar of America safeguards the entire process of installation, to deliver the easiest and most expedient experience of switching to solar energy for the consumer when they need it, where they need it, and at the best price.

Direct Solar of America also promises savings to consumers who make the switch to solar energy in which consumers can save as much as 50% on their monthly electric bills, plus other savings in the form of tax and financial incentives.

“When a My Home Group real estate professional recommends solar power and the consumer signs up with Direct Solar of America, not only do they get regionally vetted and highly rated installers, with over 3500 residential installations, they get the satisfaction of knowing that they are doing business with a company that shares their values,” states Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of Direct Solar of America and Direct Solar Capital.

To learn more about Direct Solar of America's residential and commercial solutions, visit https://www.directsolaramerica.com or call 844.850.5909.

About Direct Solar

Direct Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc., a technology and acquisition company (OTCQB: SING). Direct Solar America is a solar energy brokerage with more than 3,500 home installations, which has enabled residential solar customers to shop for options in order to find the best option for the home. Like Rocket Mortgage or Lending Tree, Direct Solar representatives provide homeowners with a variety of financing and service providers; this has made the process of buying solar much easier for homeowners. Direct Solar is operational in eight states and continues to expand its residential solar footprint. Direct Solar Commercial serves customers that own and/or manage commercial properties. Along with Direct Solar Capital, an alternative energy financing solution, commercial projects have access to $50,000 to $3 million in funding for solar installations.

About My Home Group

My Home Group is in the business of building businesses. Founded in 2005 by Jereme Kleven and Mark Hutchins with humble beginnings, MHG has since given thousands of agents the platform to grow a real business through a culture of accountability and a collaborative environment.

Today, MHG is the #1 fastest growing residential real estate brokerage in Arizona, the 2nd fastest in the nation, and has been named “A fastest growing company” by Inc 500 five years in a row. With over 13,000 transactions closed each month and upwards of 3 billion dollars in commissions paid in the first quarter of 2018, MHG is slated to dramatically change the industry as a whole. MHG has been featured in Inc 500, Forbes, GQ Magazine, Business Journal, The Wall Street Journal, FOX News, Inman, Realtor Magazine, and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

