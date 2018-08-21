SinglePoint Achieves Fully Reporting Status, Files Q2 Results Showing Significant Increase in Revenues

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2018) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) today announces its status as a fully reporting company by way of filing Form 10- 12G and reports year-over-year improvements for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Second-quarter revenues increased nearly 100% compared to the same quarter of 2017. In the first six months of 2018, SinglePoint recorded over $500,000 in revenue as a result of several successful acquisitions. The company hopes to maintain this growth trend through its current business model.

Acquisitions have been a key factor in building a solid financial base, and SinglePoint intends to continue accelerating revenue growth through strategic acquisitions. Under this model, the company expects to grow organically and through larger investments and/or acquisitions.

"As a fully reporting company, I believe we will have additional opportunities to grow our existing businesses and potentially entertain larger acquisitions," stated CEO Greg Lambrecht. "We are excited to continue business with increased transparency and credibility. It took all of our efforts and attention to file the Form 10-12G, and we are now ready and able to fully focus on the deals in front of us."

About SinglePoint, Inc.



SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from our management, potential injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the effects of filing the Form 10 with the SEC, potential future acquisitions, plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

