Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Singlepoint Inc    SING

SINGLEPOINT INC

(SING)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SinglePoint Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 11:55am EDT

PHOENIX, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – SinglePoint (OTCQB: SING) today announced an interview with the Company’s CEO Greg Lambrecht will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, August 25, on Bloomberg International, available in 149 million homes across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Check local listings for times in your area.  

In the exclusive interview, Lambrecht discusses the company’s rapidly expanding solar business segment and recent developments in the high-growth CBD space.

To view the interview segment, please visit:  https://youtu.be/gkXbc4DUgxQ

The interview will also air in the US on the Family Channel on August 21 at 6 p.m., the Action Channel on Sunday August 25 at 11 a.m., and is available via live stream on American Business TV.

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at: 
https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile
https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint
https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint
For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Corporate Communication
SinglePoint Inc. 
855-711-2009
investors@SinglePoint.com
SinglePoint.com

RedChip TV: Victor Roberts (407) 644-4256; victor@redchip.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGLEPOINT INC
11:55aSinglePoint Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money ..
GL
08/15SINGLEPOINT : Files Second Quarter Form 10-Q, Showing Major Revenue Increase Com..
AQ
08/15SINGLEPOINT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/08SinglePoint Becomes Master Distributor for Pure Hemp Cigarettes
GL
08/06The Year of Solar - Investorideas.com Talks to Solar Analyst J Peter Lynch an..
NE
07/31SINGLEPOINT INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/29SHAREHOLDER UPDATE OVERVIEWING KEY G : Solar, Hemp, and Merchant Services
GL
07/26SINGLEPOINT INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25Direct Solar of America Expands Company Adding Direct Solar Capital – A..
GL
07/23Direct Solar Achieves $3,419,312 in Solar Contracts in Just 60 Days
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 21,4 M
Chart SINGLEPOINT INC
Duration : Period :
Singlepoint Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,01  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory P. Lambrecht Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Wil Ralston President & Director
Eric Lofdahl Director & Chief Technology Officer
Venugopal Aravamudan Director
Jeffrey Norma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGLEPOINT INC10.92%21
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.33%69 672
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE22.17%44 222
NIDEC CORPORATION18.15%38 813
EMERSON ELECTRIC-2.96%35 664
EATON CORPORATION PLC15.26%32 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group