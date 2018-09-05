Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Singlepoint Inc    SING

SINGLEPOINT INC (SING)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

SinglePoint Invests; StakeHaul Adds Payments and Gears Up for Week 1 NFL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

SEATTLE, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB:SING) announces an additional investment into StakeHaul, the No. 1 peer-to-peer betting application. StakeHaul offers a unique way for individuals to bet on anything, from the NFL week one matchups to who will win your weekend’s round of golf.

The StakeHaul platform is the future of social betting. StakeHaul is currently on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store and is the #1 ranked app for all of your bets against your friends. StakeHaul has had over 70,000 lifetime downloads and consistent double-digit percentage growth in both monthly active users and bets placed on the platform. StakeHaul is finalizing testing for a new peer-to-peer payment model for lost bets in both USD and cryptocurrency, which will be a first in the industry.

StakeHaul is well positioned to take advantage of an evolving $150B betting industry now that the U.S. Supreme Court in May 2018 struck down the Professional & Amateur Sports Protection Act (commonly known as “PASPA”). Prior to this, 70% of Americans favored the legalization of betting.

Over one-third of all Americans bet on at least one sports event annually. In the case of millennials, that number increases considerably, with millennials betting on something at least once annually. Ninety-seven percent of Americans that bet make more bets outside of casinos than at the casino.

StakeHaul has a patent pending on the technology and the processes behind the betting model, which started in March 2017. “All in all, our unique features, our ease of use, and the legal momentum behind betting in the U.S. makes our opportunity not just a home run, but a grand slam,” states Jeffery Lippert, founder of StakeHaul.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed, the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at: 
https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile
https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint
https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint
For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com 

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Corporate Communication
SinglePoint Inc.
855-711-2009
info@SinglePoint.com
SinglePoint.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGLEPOINT INC
02:35pSinglePoint Invests; StakeHaul Adds Payments and Gears Up for Week 1 NFL
NE
02:31pSinglePoint Invests; StakeHaul Adds Payments and Gears Up for Week 1 NFL
GL
09/02Blockchain Dramatically Transforming Operations for New Age Data Centers
AQ
08/31MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 8/31
AC
08/28SINGLEPOINT : NetworkNewsBreaks – SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) Posts Video Upd..
AQ
08/28VIDEO : SinglePoint CEO Provides Update and Insight to Becoming Fully Reporting
GL
08/27SINGLEPOINT : SING) Announces Status as a Fully Reporting Company
AQ
08/26Blockchain Dramatically Transforming Operations for New Age Data Centers
AQ
08/248/24, MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon
AC
08/21SINGLEPOINT : NetworkNewsBreaks – SinglePoint, Inc. (SING) Reaches Fully R..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/21Singlepoint reports Q2 results 
05/15SinglePoint invests in social betting app 
02/27SinglePoint Is Simply Too Expensive 
02/21269 MARIJUANA STOCKS : Correction, Crash, Or Slow Descent? 
02/13Smart Cannabis expands joint venture with Singlepoint 
Chart SINGLEPOINT INC
Duration : Period :
Singlepoint Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory P. Lambrecht Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Wil Ralston President & Director
Eric Lofdahl Director & Chief Technology Officer
Venugopal Aravamudan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGLEPOINT INC-69.00%0
KEYENCE CORPORATION-4.94%67 162
EMERSON ELECTRIC9.63%48 015
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-2.79%46 219
NIDEC CORPORATION-1.49%42 463
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.3.17%36 740
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.