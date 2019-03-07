VIDEO: SinglePoint and Direct Solar Interview

SEATTLE, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- SinglePoint (OTCQB: SING) shares a video interview between Direct Solar founder and Wil Ralston, President of SinglePoint. Direct Solar is SinglePoint most recent deal and upon completion of audit the transaction will be formally completed. Direct Solar has the opportunity to double SinglePoint revenue and expand nationwide increasing sales and profits for the company immensely.



Video Interview - https://youtu.be/jl0u8eZpUrI

According to Zion Market Research the global Solar Panel Market accounted for USD $30.8 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD $57.3 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2017 and 2022.

Management is pleased through acquisition revenue has grown year over year and now has topped $1 Million exclusive of Direct Solar potential.

About SinglePoint, Inc.

SinglePoint, Inc (SING) is a technology and investment company with a focus on acquiring companies that will benefit from the injection of growth capital and technology integration. The company portfolio includes mobile payments, ancillary cannabis services and blockchain solutions. Through acquisitions into horizontal markets, SinglePoint is building its portfolio by acquiring an interest in undervalued companies, thereby providing a rich, diversified holding base. Through SingleSeed , the company is providing products and services to the cannabis industry.

Connect on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/SinglePointMobile

https://twitter.com/_SinglePoint

https://www.linkedin.com/company/singlepoint

For more information visit: www.SinglePoint.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.