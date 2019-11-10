DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Agreement

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Signing Ceremony during the Chinese Trade Fair CIIE in Shanghai



Kahl am Main, November 10, 2019 - A signing ceremony between subsidiaries of the Chinese state-owned Group CNBM Group, Beijing, and the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG took place yesterday, November 9, in the course of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. The goal was the confirmation of the agreement between both parties regarding the relevant parameters for the delivery of production machines of the first expansion stage of 150 MW for the next factory for CIGS solar modules in the town Xuzhou, China. The legally binding contracts are now to be concluded within the coming period between the companies involved in the operation.

The expected project volume currently amounts to approximately EUR 57 million. After the conclusion of the contracts the agreed prepayments and the corresponding project start are expected shortly afterwards.

