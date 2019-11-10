Log in
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: Signing Ceremony during the Chinese Trade Fair CIIE in Shanghai

11/10/2019

Disclosure of Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Kahl am Main, November 10, 2019 - A signing ceremony between subsidiaries of the Chinese state-owned Group CNBM Group, Beijing, and the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG took place yesterday, November 9, in the course of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. The goal was the confirmation of the agreement between both parties regarding the relevant parameters for the delivery of production machines of the first expansion stage of 150 MW for the next factory for CIGS solar modules in the town Xuzhou, China. The legally binding contracts are now to be concluded within the coming period between the companies involved in the operation.

The expected project volume currently amounts to approximately € 57 million. After the conclusion of the contracts the agreed prepayments and the corresponding project start are expected shortly afterwards.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0) 1709202924
Email: bernhard.krause@singulus.de

Disclaimer

Singulus Technologies AG published this content on 10 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2019 23:19:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 117 M
EBIT 2019 4,15 M
Net income 2019 -2,30 M
Finance 2019 1,30 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 3,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 46,4 M
Chart SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Singulus Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 14,90  €
Last Close Price 5,21  €
Spread / Highest target 245%
Spread / Average Target 186%
Spread / Lowest Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rinck Chief Executive Officer
Wolfhard Leichnitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Strahberger Chief Operating Officer
Markus Ehret Head-Finance, Human Resources, IT & Purchasing
Ralf Blessing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG-49.29%51
ATLAS COPCO AB67.79%42 826
FANUC CORPORATION34.31%38 108
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES26.63%35 793
INGERSOLL-RAND42.98%31 495
PARKER HANNIFIN33.79%25 586
