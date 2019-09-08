Log in
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SNG)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: order intake still delayed - redemption of the annual forecast for sales and earnings

09/08/2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: order intake still delayed - redemption of the annual forecast for sales and earnings

08-Sep-2019 / 13:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: order intake still delayed - redemption of the annual forecast for sales and earnings

Kahl am Main, September 8, 2019 - At the recently concluded talks in Shanghai, the Chinese state-owned CNBM Group, Beijing, informed the executive board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG that the signing of the contracts for the further expansion of production capacity for CIGS thin-film solar modules will probably not be completed until the fourth quarter of 2019.

Due to the additional delay in the conclusion of these important delivery contracts, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES will not achieve the sales and earnings (EBIT) targets communicated for the business year 2019.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0) 1709202924
Email: bernhard.krause@singulus.de

08-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 870165

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

870165  08-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
