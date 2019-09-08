SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG: order intake still delayed - redemption of the annual forecast for sales and earnings
09/08/2019 | 07:15am EDT
Kahl am Main, September 8, 2019 - At the recently concluded talks in Shanghai, the Chinese state-owned CNBM Group, Beijing, informed the executive board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG that the signing of the contracts for the further expansion of production capacity for CIGS thin-film solar modules will probably not be completed until the fourth quarter of 2019.
Due to the additional delay in the conclusion of these important delivery contracts, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES will not achieve the sales and earnings (EBIT) targets communicated for the business year 2019.