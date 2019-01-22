SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : China National Building Materials (CNBM) acquires a further 3.64 % of the shares in SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

Disclosure of Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
China National Building Materials (CNBM) acquires a further 3.64 % of the shares in SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Kahl am Main, 22 January 2019 - China National Building Materials, Beijing (CNBM), informed SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG on 21 September 2018 that around 13.11 % of the shares (1.166 million shares) were acquired in an initial step, thus establishing a minority interest. In a second step, a further 3.64 % shares were to be taken on at a later date.
This afternoon on the 22nd of January 2019, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG was informed that CNBM has acquired this further 3.64 % of the shares and that the transfer of ownership of the shares to Triumph Science and Technology Group Company, LLC, a fully-owned subsidiary of CNBM, has taken place.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0)160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0)170 9202 924
e-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
