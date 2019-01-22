SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : China National Building Materials (CNBM) acquires a further 3.64 % of the shares in SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Investment

China National Building Materials (CNBM) acquires a further 3.64 % of the shares in SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG



Kahl am Main, 22 January 2019 - China National Building Materials, Beijing (CNBM), informed SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG on 21 September 2018 that around 13.11 % of the shares (1.166 million shares) were acquired in an initial step, thus establishing a minority interest. In a second step, a further 3.64 % shares were to be taken on at a later date.

This afternoon on the 22nd of January 2019, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG was informed that CNBM has acquired this further 3.64 % of the shares and that the transfer of ownership of the shares to Triumph Science and Technology Group Company, LLC, a fully-owned subsidiary of CNBM, has taken place.