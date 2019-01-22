SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : China National Building Materials (CNBM) acquires a further 3.64 % of the shares in SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

Log in
01/22/2019 | 09:15am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Investment
China National Building Materials (CNBM) acquires a further 3.64 % of the shares in SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

22-Jan-2019 / 15:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of Insider Information Pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

China National Building Materials (CNBM) acquires a further 3.64 % of the shares in SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

Kahl am Main, 22 January 2019 - China National Building Materials, Beijing (CNBM), informed SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG on 21 September 2018 that around 13.11 % of the shares (1.166 million shares) were acquired in an initial step, thus establishing a minority interest. In a second step, a further 3.64 % shares were to be taken on at a later date.

This afternoon on the 22nd of January 2019, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG was informed that CNBM has acquired this further 3.64 % of the shares and that the transfer of ownership of the shares to Triumph Science and Technology Group Company, LLC, a fully-owned subsidiary of CNBM, has taken place.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0)160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0)170 9202 924
e-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de

 

22-Jan-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

768487  22-Jan-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=768487&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
