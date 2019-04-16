SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Receives Additional Order for Vacuum Coating Machines for Finishing of 3D Components

Kahl am Main, 16 April 2019 - The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) has received another order for vacuum coating machines of the POLYCOATER type. The POLYCOATER will be employed by a European customer for applications in the cosmetics industry.

Due to its versatile use, the POLYCOATER offers the cosmetics industry the possibility to apply finishings on various products. Compared with the traditional galvanic procedures the coating processes developed and utilized by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES are particularly environmentally-friendly. Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, CEO of the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, comments: 'The additional order for the work area 'Decorative Coatings' shows that SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES was able to successfully position itself with new, innovative products and that the new product solutions are very well received by the customers.' Dr. Rinck continues: 'With our POLYCOATER we enable the economical chrome (VI)-free coating of components. In addition to applications in the cosmetics industry, this process can also be applied by suppliers to the automotive sectors for components in chrome-look e.g. for control elements such as push buttons and switch levers.'

The coating system by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is designed as an inline machine and operates according to the principles of physical vapor deposition (PVD). The vacuum sputtering offers numerous procedural advantages. Compared with the traditional batch production with vacuum evaporation deposition, this solution automates the production process and significantly reduces the production costs due to shorter cycle times of the inline production. For an optimum coating from all angles the components are rotated in vacuum. The POLYCOATER is a central element of production lines for the manufacturing and finishing of three-dimensional components and in addition to products in the cosmetics industry is universally applicable as a coating machine, for example for products in the packaging and electronics as well as the automotive sectors.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Innovations for new technologies

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and builds innovative machines and systems for efficient and resource-saving production processes, which are used world-wide in the solar, semiconductor, medical technology, consumer goods and optical disc sectors.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5