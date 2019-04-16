Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG    SNG   DE000A1681X5

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SNG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Additional Order for Vacuum Coating Machines for Finishing of 3D Components

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 02:33am EDT

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Receives Additional Order for Vacuum Coating Machines for Finishing of 3D Components

Kahl am Main, 16 April 2019 - The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) has received another order for vacuum coating machines of the POLYCOATER type. The POLYCOATER will be employed by a European customer for applications in the cosmetics industry.

Due to its versatile use, the POLYCOATER offers the cosmetics industry the possibility to apply finishings on various products. Compared with the traditional galvanic procedures the coating processes developed and utilized by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES are particularly environmentally-friendly. Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, CEO of the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, comments: 'The additional order for the work area 'Decorative Coatings' shows that SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES was able to successfully position itself with new, innovative products and that the new product solutions are very well received by the customers.' Dr. Rinck continues: 'With our POLYCOATER we enable the economical chrome (VI)-free coating of components. In addition to applications in the cosmetics industry, this process can also be applied by suppliers to the automotive sectors for components in chrome-look e.g. for control elements such as push buttons and switch levers.'

The coating system by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is designed as an inline machine and operates according to the principles of physical vapor deposition (PVD). The vacuum sputtering offers numerous procedural advantages. Compared with the traditional batch production with vacuum evaporation deposition, this solution automates the production process and significantly reduces the production costs due to shorter cycle times of the inline production. For an optimum coating from all angles the components are rotated in vacuum. The POLYCOATER is a central element of production lines for the manufacturing and finishing of three-dimensional components and in addition to products in the cosmetics industry is universally applicable as a coating machine, for example for products in the packaging and electronics as well as the automotive sectors.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Innovations for new technologies
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and builds innovative machines and systems for efficient and resource-saving production processes, which are used world-wide in the solar, semiconductor, medical technology, consumer goods and optical disc sectors.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

Disclaimer

Singulus Technologies AG published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 06:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
02:33aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Additional Order for Vacuum Coating Machines fo..
PU
02:20aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Additional Order for Vacuum Coating Machines fo..
EQ
04/11SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Delivers Vacuum Coating Machine for Heterojunction High-..
PU
04/11SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Delivers Vacuum Coating Machine for Heterojunction High-..
EQ
04/03SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
03/28SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Publishes Positive Full-Year Results for 2018
PU
03/28SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Publishes Positive Full-Year Results for 2018
EQ
03/22SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
03/19SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpH..
EQ
02/18SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Order for a DECOLINE II from the Cosmetics Sect..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 156 M
EBIT 2019 12,5 M
Net income 2019 9,70 M
Finance 2019 32,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,82
P/E ratio 2020 6,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
Capitalization 83,1 M
Chart SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,9 €
Spread / Average Target 70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rinck Chief Executive Officer
Wolfhard Leichnitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Ehret Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Blessing Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Kreidl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG2.08%94
FANUC CORP34.25%38 657
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES31.86%35 897
ATLAS COPCO30.93%35 141
FORTIVE CORPORATION29.56%29 063
INGERSOLL-RAND24.94%27 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About