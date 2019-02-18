DGAP-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Receives Order for a DECOLINE II from the Cosmetics Sector - Environmentally-Friendly Process For 3D-Component Finishing



18.02.2019 / 08:15

Press Release

Kahl am Main, February 18 02 2019 - The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) has received an additional order for a production line of the DECOLINE II type for the finishing of three-dimensional components. A European customer from the cosmetics sector opted for the environmentally-friendly and cost-efficient production solution by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES. Due its flexibility the DECOLINE II offers the cosmetics sector the opportunity to finish diverse products with a wide range of different colors. Compared with galvanic, the used processes are particularly environmentally-friendly. "The new order shows the acceptance for this machine and that SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has positioned itself very well with innovative products in the new work areas", comments Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, CEO SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES.

The DECOLINE II by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES integrates the metallization in vacuum (sputtering) as well as all coating and pre-processing steps in one production run. Here, the components are automatically transported through all processing steps. A central inline vacuum coating machine of the POLYCOATER type is at the heart of the entire line. The POLYCOATER is set up as an inline machine and works according to the principles of vacuum sputtering. In comparison to the laborious batch production, which utilizes deposition technology, this solution automates the production process and significantly reduces production costs due to the short cycle times. For an optimum coating from all sides, the components are rotated in vacuum in a controlled manner.

The environmentally-friendly and cost-efficient coating technology characterizes the DECOLINE II. It thus differentiates itself considerably from traditional coating processes and therefore meets all of the requirements to revolutionize the traditional production finishing process. The line concept can be applied to two- and three-dimensional components with various characteristics.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Innovations for New Technologies

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES builds innovative machines and systems for economic and resource-efficient production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES' strategy targets the use and expansion of its existing core competencies.

The core competencies include coating technology, surface treatment, wet-chemical as well as thermal production processes. The company offers machines, which are globally deployed in the photovoltaics, semiconductor, medical technology and consumer goods. For all machines, processes and applications SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES draws upon its know-how in the areas of automation and process technology.