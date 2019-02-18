Log in
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG    SNG   DE000A1681X5

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SNG)
My previous session
News 
News

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Receives Order for a DECOLINE II from the Cosmetics Sector - Environmentally-Friendly Process For 3D-Component Finishing

02/18/2019 | 02:20am EST

DGAP-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Receives Order for a DECOLINE II from the Cosmetics Sector - Environmentally-Friendly Process For 3D-Component Finishing

18.02.2019 / 08:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Receives Order for a DECOLINE II from the Cosmetics Sector - Environmentally-Friendly Process For 3D-Component Finishing

Kahl am Main, February 18 02 2019 - The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) has received an additional order for a production line of the DECOLINE II type for the finishing of three-dimensional components. A European customer from the cosmetics sector opted for the environmentally-friendly and cost-efficient production solution by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES. Due its flexibility the DECOLINE II offers the cosmetics sector the opportunity to finish diverse products with a wide range of different colors. Compared with galvanic, the used processes are particularly environmentally-friendly. "The new order shows the acceptance for this machine and that SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES has positioned itself very well with innovative products in the new work areas", comments Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, CEO SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES.

The DECOLINE II by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES integrates the metallization in vacuum (sputtering) as well as all coating and pre-processing steps in one production run. Here, the components are automatically transported through all processing steps. A central inline vacuum coating machine of the POLYCOATER type is at the heart of the entire line. The POLYCOATER is set up as an inline machine and works according to the principles of vacuum sputtering. In comparison to the laborious batch production, which utilizes deposition technology, this solution automates the production process and significantly reduces production costs due to the short cycle times. For an optimum coating from all sides, the components are rotated in vacuum in a controlled manner.

The environmentally-friendly and cost-efficient coating technology characterizes the DECOLINE II. It thus differentiates itself considerably from traditional coating processes and therefore meets all of the requirements to revolutionize the traditional production finishing process. The line concept can be applied to two- and three-dimensional components with various characteristics.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Innovations for New Technologies
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES builds innovative machines and systems for economic and resource-efficient production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES' strategy targets the use and expansion of its existing core competencies.

The core competencies include coating technology, surface treatment, wet-chemical as well as thermal production processes. The company offers machines, which are globally deployed in the photovoltaics, semiconductor, medical technology and consumer goods. For all machines, processes and applications SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES draws upon its know-how in the areas of automation and process technology.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0) 1709202924
E-Mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de


18.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

776837  18.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776837&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
