SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Measure Pursuant to § 8 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds DE000A2AA5H5 / WKN A2AA5H

Kahl am Main, 25 January 2019 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) announces that the company in accordance with § 8 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (ISIN DE000A2AA5H5 / WKN A2AA5H) intends to possibly take a financial liability amounting to EUR 4,000,000,00 incorporated in the form of a loan.

According to § 8 (a) (iv) the terms and conditions, the company is obliged to make the intention of the inclusion of such a financial liability at least ten (10) working days before public by DGAP message.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Innovations for New Technologies

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES builds innovative machines and systems for economic and resource-efficient production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES' strategy targets the use and expansion of its existing core competencies.

The core competencies include coating technology, surface treatment, wet-chemical as well as thermal production processes. The company offers machines, which are globally deployed in the photovoltaics, semiconductor, medical technology, consumer goods and optical disc sectors. For all machines, processes and applications SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES draws upon its know-how in the areas of automation and process technology.

