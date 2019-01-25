Log in
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SNG)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Measure Pursuant to § 8 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds DE000A2AA5H5 / WKN A2AA5H

01/25/2019 | 12:05pm EST

DGAP-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Bond
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Measure Pursuant to § 8 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds DE000A2AA5H5 / WKN A2AA5H

25.01.2019 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Measure Pursuant
to § 8 of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds DE000A2AA5H5 / WKN A2AA5H

Kahl am Main, 25 January 2019 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) announces that the company in accordance with § 8 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (ISIN DE000A2AA5H5 / WKN A2AA5H) intends to possibly take a financial liability amounting to EUR 4,000,000,00 incorporated in the form of a loan.

According to § 8 (a) (iv) the terms and conditions, the company is obliged to make the intention of the inclusion of such a financial liability at least ten (10) working days before public by DGAP message.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Innovations for New Technologies
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES builds innovative machines and systems for economic and resource-efficient production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES' strategy targets the use and expansion of its existing core competencies.

The core competencies include coating technology, surface treatment, wet-chemical as well as thermal production processes. The company offers machines, which are globally deployed in the photovoltaics, semiconductor, medical technology, consumer goods and optical disc sectors. For all machines, processes and applications SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES draws upon its know-how in the areas of automation and process technology.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0) 170 9202 924
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de


25.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

769753  25.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=769753&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
