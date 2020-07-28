Log in
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SNG)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half 2020

07/28/2020

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half 2020

28.07.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half 2020

Kahl am Main, July 28, 2020 - The COVID19 pandemic has a significant impact on SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) in the first half of 2020.

According to current calculations the sales generated by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES amounted to ? 16.2 million in the first half 2020, below the prior-year level of ? 44.1 million. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined to ? -14.3 million (previous year: ? 1.6 million). The impacts from the COVID19 pandemic are still significant in all areas of the company and have a negative impact on the key financial figures for the first half of 2020.

The order intake in the first half 2020 came to ? 66.9 million, above the previous year's level of ? 27.1 million. The order backlog of ? 77.0 million (June 30, 2019: ? 49.0 million) was also above the prior-year level. The cash and cash equivalents within the company amounted to ? 6.4 million as of June 30, 2020. After the end of the reporting period, further payments received with a volume of ? 13.5 million were received from the plant business.

Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, Chief Executive Officer of the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, remarks: "The incoming orders and the processing of ongoing projects were significantly affected by the restrictions due to COVID19." Dr. Rinck continues: "Several projects for the first half of the year have been delayed. However, we expect that all projects will be successfully continued or completed in the second half of the year."

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is still not able to provide an outlook including the specific adverse impact on the full-year 2020.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Innovations for New Technologies
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient and resource-saving production processes, which are used worldwide in the solar, semiconductor, medical technology as well as consumer goods and data storage sectors.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0) 170 9202 924
Email: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
 


28.07.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)1709202924
Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110
E-mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de
Internet: www.singulus.de
ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5
WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Financials
Sales 2020 111 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2020 -1,85 M -2,17 M -2,17 M
Net Debt 2020 6,20 M 7,26 M 7,26 M
P/E ratio 2020 -21,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,5 M 45,3 M 45,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Singulus Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,32 €
Last Close Price 4,33 €
Spread / Highest target 189%
Spread / Average Target 161%
Spread / Lowest Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rinck Chief Executive Officer
Wolfhard Leichnitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Strahberger Chief Operating Officer
Markus Ehret Head-Finance, Human Resources, IT & Purchasing
Ralf Blessing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG-16.73%45
ATLAS COPCO AB8.86%54 280
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.76%43 920
FANUC CORPORATION2.04%37 829
SANDVIK AB-6.49%24 518
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-4.91%24 292
