28.07.2020 / 14:05

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half 2020

Kahl am Main, July 28, 2020 - The COVID19 pandemic has a significant impact on SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) in the first half of 2020.

According to current calculations the sales generated by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES amounted to ? 16.2 million in the first half 2020, below the prior-year level of ? 44.1 million. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined to ? -14.3 million (previous year: ? 1.6 million). The impacts from the COVID19 pandemic are still significant in all areas of the company and have a negative impact on the key financial figures for the first half of 2020.

The order intake in the first half 2020 came to ? 66.9 million, above the previous year's level of ? 27.1 million. The order backlog of ? 77.0 million (June 30, 2019: ? 49.0 million) was also above the prior-year level. The cash and cash equivalents within the company amounted to ? 6.4 million as of June 30, 2020. After the end of the reporting period, further payments received with a volume of ? 13.5 million were received from the plant business.

Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, Chief Executive Officer of the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, remarks: "The incoming orders and the processing of ongoing projects were significantly affected by the restrictions due to COVID19." Dr. Rinck continues: "Several projects for the first half of the year have been delayed. However, we expect that all projects will be successfully continued or completed in the second half of the year."

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is still not able to provide an outlook including the specific adverse impact on the full-year 2020.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient and resource-saving production processes, which are used worldwide in the solar, semiconductor, medical technology as well as consumer goods and data storage sectors.

