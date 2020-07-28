Log in
07/28/2020
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half 2020.
July 28, 2020

Kahl am Main, July 28, 2020 - The COVID19 pandemic has a significant impact on SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) in the first half of 2020.

According to current calculations the sales generated by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES amounted to € 16.2 million in the first half 2020, below the prior-year level of € 44.1 million. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined to € -14.3 million (previous year: € 1.6 million). The impacts from the COVID19 pandemic are still significant in all areas of the company and have a negative impact on the key financial figures for the first half of 2020.

The order intake in the first half 2020 came to € 66.9 million, above the previous year's level of € 27.1 million. The order backlog of € 77.0 million (June 30, 2019: € 49.0 million) was also above the prior-year level. The cash and cash equivalents within the company amounted to € 6.4 million as of June 30, 2020. After the end of the reporting period, further payments received with a volume of € 13.5 million were received from the plant business.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is still not able to provide an outlook including the specific adverse impact on the full-year 2020.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Innovations for New Technologies
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient and resource-saving production processes, which are used worldwide in the solar, semiconductor, medical technology as well as consumer goods and data storage sectors.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
D-63796 Kahl/Main
WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

Contact:
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations
Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279

Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications
Tel.: + 49 (0) 170 9202 924
E-Mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de

Disclaimer

Singulus Technologies AG published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 13:40:07 UTC
