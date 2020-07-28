SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half 2020.

July 28, 2020

Kahl am Main, July 28, 2020 - The COVID19 pandemic has a significant impact on SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES) in the first half of 2020.

According to current calculations the sales generated by SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES amounted to € 16.2 million in the first half 2020, below the prior-year level of € 44.1 million. The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) declined to € -14.3 million (previous year: € 1.6 million). The impacts from the COVID19 pandemic are still significant in all areas of the company and have a negative impact on the key financial figures for the first half of 2020.

The order intake in the first half 2020 came to € 66.9 million, above the previous year's level of € 27.1 million. The order backlog of € 77.0 million (June 30, 2019: € 49.0 million) was also above the prior-year level. The cash and cash equivalents within the company amounted to € 6.4 million as of June 30, 2020. After the end of the reporting period, further payments received with a volume of € 13.5 million were received from the plant business.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is still not able to provide an outlook including the specific adverse impact on the full-year 2020.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient and resource-saving production processes, which are used worldwide in the solar, semiconductor, medical technology as well as consumer goods and data storage sectors.

