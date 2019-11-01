Log in
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SNG)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : extended Management Board – Dr. Christian Strahberger appointed Executive Board member

11/01/2019 | 03:57am EDT

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG extended Management Board - Dr. Christian Strahberger appointed Executive Board member

Kahl am Main, 01. November 2019 - At its most recent meeting the Supervisory Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG resolved to appoint Dr. rer. nat. Christian Strahberger (46) to the Executive Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG with effect from 1 November 2019.

After studying Physics in Germany and the USA, Dr. Strahberger took his doctorate in Semiconductor Physics at the Walter Schottky Institute (TU Munich). He worked for Siemens AG from 2001, then in 2009 joined the mechanical engineering company Voith, where he rose to the position of Managing Director of a mechanical engineering subsidiary. In 2016 Dr. Strahberger took over as sole director with worldwide responsibility of the mechanical engineering firm SCHOTTEL GmbH.

On the SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Management Board, Dr. Strahberger will take on the newly created function of Chief Operating Officer (COO). An important focal area of his activities at SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES will be to take charge of the Semiconductor area, with the mission to drive its further expansion over the coming years.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - innovations for new technologies
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient and resource-saving production processes, which are used worldwide in the solar, semiconductor, medical technology, consumer goods and optical disc sectors.

The company 's core competencies include various processes of coating technology, surface treatment and wet-chemical and thermal production processes.
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstrasse 103,
D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5
Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0)160 9609 0279
Bernhard Krause, Corporate Communications, Tel.: + 49 (0)170 9202924
E-Mail: bernhard.krause@singulus.de

Disclaimer

Singulus Technologies AG published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 07:56:09 UTC
