Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Singulus Technologies AG    SNG   DE000A1681X5

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singulus Technologies : 12-08-2020 Results 1st half of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT

First Half-Year 2020

August 12, 2020

Worldwide Connected, Close to the Markets, Close to the Customer Base

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 2 -

Headquarter

Kahl am Main, Germany

France

North America

Sausheim

Production Site

Fürstenfeldbruck (Munich)Germany

  • Location HQ: Kahl am Main

(near Frankfurt), Germany

  • Established: 1995 (Buyout at Merger

Balzers/Leybold)

IPO:1997

Employees: 354

Windsor

Subsidiaries & Agents

Worldwide

Latin America

Sao Paulo

Headquarter

Subsidiaries/Sales & Services

Production Site Fürstenfeldbruck (Munich)

Agents

China

Shanghai

Asia Pacific

Singapore

Taiwan

Taipeih

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES

Uncertainties Concerning Corona COVID-19 Pandemic

Restrictions

  • Travelling to China nearly impossible and other travel restrictions still ongoing
  • Limitations of sales activities and no installation and commission of equipment
  • Production limited due to supply chain disruptions
  • Delayed ordering for all segments because partial shutdowns effect customers

Bright spots

  • Containment of virus in China
  • Resumption of production and activities in China
  • Global easing of restrictions
  • Central banks provide ample liquidity

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 3 -

No final assessment of the implications possible at the moment

Management closely monitoring situation to implement additional countermeasures if necessary

Financial Key Figures

1st Half-Year

1st Half-Year

in million €

2019

2020

Revenues

44.1

16.2

Order Intake

27.1

66.9

Order Backlog (30.06.)

49.0

77.0

EBIT

1.6

-14.3

EBITDA

3.6

-12.0

Result before Tax

0.5

-15.4

Result for the Period

0.0

-15.0

Operating Cash Flow

-5.8

-4.7

Shareholders' Equity

19.8

-7.9

Total Assets

99.6

72.4

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 4 -

Profit & Loss Statement

1st Half-Year

1st Half-Year

in million €

2019

2020

Gross Revenues

44.1

16.2

Net Revenue

43.6

16.0

Gross Profit

14.1

-0.6

(in % of Net Revenues)

(32.3 %)

(-3.8 %)

R & D

-3.0

-4.5

Sales & Customer Service

-5.2

-5.0

GM & A

-4.2

-4.4

Other Income/Expenses

-0.1

0.2

OPEX

-12.5

-13.7

EBIT

1.6

-14.3

(in % of Net Revenues)

(3.7 %)

(-89.4 %)

Net Result

0.0

-15.0

EPS (basic in €)

0.00

-1.69

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 5 -

Profit & Loss Statement Second Quarter 2020 Versus 2019

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 6 -

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

in million €

2019

2020

Gross Revenues

23.3

5.3

Net Revenue

23.0

5.3

Gross Profit

7.7

-1.5

(in % of Net Revenues)

(33.5 %)

(-28.3 %)

R & D

-1.6

-2.7

Sales & Customer Service

-2.8

-2.3

GM & A

-2.4

-2.3

Other Income/Expenses

-0.4

0.3

OPEX

-7.2

-7.0

EBIT

0.5

-8.5

(in % of Net Revenues)

(2.2 %)

(-160.4 )

Net Result

-0.2

-8.4

EPS (basic in €)

-0.02

-0.94

  • Increased R&D: investment for future products
  • Decreased travel & marketing costs
  • Prior year low due to one-time effects

Breakdown of OPEX and Realized Cost Savings in the Second Quarter 2020 Versus 2019

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 7 -

OPEX by category

Personal expenses

(55%)

Materials costs

(35%)

Depreciation

(10%)

Cost savings in

Cost savings in

Q2

%

€ 0.6 million

-20 %

€ 0.5 million

-18 %

-/--/-

Balance Sheet

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 8 -

in million €

31.12.2019

30.06.2020

Available Cash

14.8

6.4

Restricted Cash

4.4

4.1

Total Current Receivables and Other Assets

16.8

14.4

Total Inventories

15.5

15.5

Non Current Assets

32.2

32.0

In the period after the completion of the reporting period

until July 31, 2020, further payments from the machine

Total Assets

83.7

72.4

activities with a volume of € 14.2 million were received.

Total Current Liabilities

38.2

43.5

Total Non-Current Liabilities

38.5

36.8

Total Equity

7.0

-7.9

Equity and Liabilities

83.7

72.4

Cash Flow Development 1st Half-Year

1st Half-Year

1st Half-Year

in million €

2019

2020

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

-5.8

-4.7

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

-2.0

-1.9

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

4.3

-1.7

Total Cash Flow

-3.5

-4.9

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of

the Period

13.5

14.8

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes

0.1

-0.1

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of

the Period

10.1

6.4

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 9 -

Employees

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 10 -

Several initiatives were used to cut costs:

31.12.2019

30.06.2020

Decrease of overtime

Short term work

SINGULUS Group

+3

351

354

Reduction of temporary staff

Domestic

+4

296

300

Abroad

-1

55

54

Sales Split by Segments 1st Half-Year 2020

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 11 -

14.2 %

Semiconductor

42.6 %

Life Science

43.2 %Solar

Life

Semi-

1st Half-Year 2019

Solar

Science

conductor

Solar

65.8 %

Life Science

29.0 %

Semiconductor

5.2 %

Sales Split by Region 1st Half-Year 2020

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 12 -

43.8 %Europe

20.4 % Americas

0.6 %

Africa & Australia

35.2 %

Asia

1st Half-Year 2019

Asia66.5 %

Americas16.1 %

Europe17.2 %

Africa & Australia

0.2 %

Annual Solar PV Markets 2020-2024

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 13 -

CNBM

Announced Steps of Investment for CIGS

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 14 -

1.5 GW

1.5 GW

1.5 GW

1.5 GW

City of Bengbu,

City of Meishan,

City Xuzhou,

City Weihai,

Province Anhui

Province Sichuan

Province Jiangsu

Province Shandong

1.5 GW

1.5 GW

1.5 GW

1.5 GW

2nd step

LOI

300 MW

1st step

1st step

1st step

1st step

Order

Order

Order

300 MW

in discussion

300 MW

150 MW

150 MW

Order for 150 MW signed

January 15, 2020

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Production Systems for Thin-film Solar Cells CIGS & CdTe

Production Equipment for CIGS & CdTe

  • Long experience in equipment technology
  • Market leader for CIGS equipment
  • Excellent experience for sputtering & evaporation systems
  • Over 850 sputtering systems in the market

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 15 -

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Production Systems for Heterojunction and TopCon Solar Cells

Sputtering & Wet Processing Equipment for High Performance Solar Cells

  • All systems in the market for daily cell production
  • High cell & module efficiency
  • Largest market share
  • Advanced technology potential
  • Lower capex
  • Potential for cell efficiency over 25 %

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 16 -

Objectives in 2020/2021

Recovery of order intake and increase in sales and earnings influenced by COVID-19

Solar

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 17 -

  • Extend leadership in Thin-film Solar (CIGS/CdTe)
  • Expand customer base for Heterojunction solar cells

Semiconductor

  • Maintain leading position in magnetic films, e.g. Magnetic Sensors, MRAM
  • Expand presence in production environment
  • Grow into additional applications such as Inductors, MEMS, RF-Filters, LED, Power Electronics
  • Grow market share for wet cleaning, etching and drying in semiconductor and electronics industry

Life Science

Medical Technology

  • Addressing of new applications/costumers for production system for medical technology Decorative Coatings
  • Intensive marketing of the existing machine platform for cosmetics, consumer goods & automotive New Applications
  • Introduction of sputtering & wet processing equipment for new applications/markets

Contact

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

August 12, 2020 - 18 -

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

Hanauer Landstrasse 103

D-63796 Kahl/Main

Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, President and CEO

Stefan.Rinck@singulus.de

Markus Ehret, CFO

Markus.Ehret@singulus.de

Dr. rer. nat. Christian Strahberger, COO Christian.Strahberger@singulus.de

Maren Schuster, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49-6188-440-1612

Maren.Schuster@singulus.de

Bernhard Krause, Communications Worldwide

Tel: +49-6181-9828020

Bernhard.Krause@singulus.de

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the executive board and on currently available information. Various known and unknown risks, unpredictable developments, changes in the economic and political environment and other presently not yet identifiable effects could result in the fact that the actual future results, financial situation or the outlook for the company differ from the estimates given here. We are not obligated to update the forward-looking statements made in this presentation unless there is a legal obligation.

Disclaimer

Singulus Technologies AG published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 06:47:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
02:48aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : 12-08-2020 Results 1st half of 2020
PU
02:05aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Preliminary Financial Results for the First Half..
EQ
02:03aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Preliminary Financial Results for the First Half..
PU
08/05SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financ..
EQ
07/28SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half 2020.
PU
07/28SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half 2020
PU
07/28SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half 2020
EQ
07/28SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Preliminary Results for the First Half 2020
EQ
05/20SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2020 Held as Virtual Sha..
PU
05/20SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2020 Held as Virtual Sha..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 101 M 119 M 119 M
Net income 2020 -7,90 M -9,26 M -9,26 M
Net Debt 2020 8,05 M 9,44 M 9,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,6 M 41,9 M 41,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
Singulus Technologies AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,15 €
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 179%
Spread / Lowest Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rinck Chief Executive Officer
Wolfhard Leichnitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian Strahberger Chief Operating Officer
Markus Ehret Head-Finance, Human Resources, IT & Purchasing
Ralf Blessing Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG-23.08%42
ATLAS COPCO AB5.94%52 747
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.72%46 211
FANUC CORPORATION-8.26%33 100
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION1.32%26 217
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-2.61%25 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group