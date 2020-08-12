Singulus Technologies : 12-08-2020 Results 1st half of 2020
08/12/2020
First Half-Year 2020
August 12, 2020
Worldwide Connected, Close to the Markets, Close to the Customer Base
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 2 -
Headquarter
Kahl am Main, Germany
France
North America
Sausheim
Production Site
Fürstenfeldbruck (Munich)Germany
Location HQ: Kahl am Main
(near Frankfurt), Germany
Established: 1995 (Buyout at Merger
Balzers/Leybold)
• IPO:1997
• Employees: 354
Windsor
Subsidiaries & Agents
Worldwide
Latin America
Sao Paulo
Headquarter
Subsidiaries/Sales & Services
Production Site Fürstenfeldbruck (Munich)
Agents
China
Shanghai
Asia Pacific
Singapore
Taiwan
Taipeih
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES
Uncertainties Concerning Corona COVID-19 Pandemic
Restrictions
Travelling to China nearly impossible and other travel restrictions still ongoing
Limitations of sales activities and no installation and commission of equipment
Production limited due to supply chain disruptions
Delayed ordering for all segments because partial shutdowns effect customers
Bright spots
Containment of virus in China
Resumption of production and activities in China
Global easing of restrictions
Central banks provide ample liquidity
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 3 -
No final assessment of the implications possible at the moment
Management closely monitoring situation to implement additional countermeasures if necessary
Financial Key Figures
1st Half-Year
1st Half-Year
in million €
2019
2020
Revenues
44.1
16.2
Order Intake
27.1
66.9
Order Backlog (30.06.)
49.0
77.0
EBIT
1.6
-14.3
EBITDA
3.6
-12.0
Result before Tax
0.5
-15.4
Result for the Period
0.0
-15.0
Operating Cash Flow
-5.8
-4.7
Shareholders' Equity
19.8
-7.9
Total Assets
99.6
72.4
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 4 -
Profit & Loss Statement
1st Half-Year
1st Half-Year
in million €
2019
2020
Gross Revenues
44.1
16.2
Net Revenue
43.6
16.0
Gross Profit
14.1
-0.6
(in % of Net Revenues)
(32.3 %)
(-3.8 %)
R & D
-3.0
-4.5
Sales & Customer Service
-5.2
-5.0
GM & A
-4.2
-4.4
Other Income/Expenses
-0.1
0.2
OPEX
-12.5
-13.7
EBIT
1.6
-14.3
(in % of Net Revenues)
(3.7 %)
(-89.4 %)
Net Result
0.0
-15.0
EPS (basic in €)
0.00
-1.69
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 5 -
Profit & Loss Statement Second Quarter 2020 Versus 2019
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 6 -
2nd Quarter
2nd Quarter
in million €
2019
2020
Gross Revenues
23.3
5.3
Net Revenue
23.0
5.3
Gross Profit
7.7
-1.5
(in % of Net Revenues)
(33.5 %)
(-28.3 %)
R & D
-1.6
-2.7
Sales & Customer Service
-2.8
-2.3
GM & A
-2.4
-2.3
Other Income/Expenses
-0.4
0.3
OPEX
-7.2
-7.0
EBIT
0.5
-8.5
(in % of Net Revenues)
(2.2 %)
(-160.4 )
Net Result
-0.2
-8.4
EPS (basic in €)
-0.02
-0.94
Increased R&D: investment for future products
Decreased travel & marketing costs
Prior year low due to one-time effects
Breakdown of OPEX and Realized Cost Savings in the Second Quarter 2020 Versus 2019
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 7 -
OPEX by category
Personal expenses
(55%)
Materials costs
(35%)
Depreciation
(10%)
Cost savings in
Cost savings in
Q2
%
€ 0.6 million
-20 %
€ 0.5 million
-18 %
-/--/-
Balance Sheet
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 8 -
in million €
31.12.2019
30.06.2020
Available Cash
14.8
6.4
Restricted Cash
4.4
4.1
Total Current Receivables and Other Assets
16.8
14.4
Total Inventories
15.5
15.5
Non Current Assets
32.2
32.0
In the period after the completion of the reporting period
until July 31, 2020, further payments from the machine
Total Assets
83.7
72.4
activities with a volume of € 14.2 million were received.
Total Current Liabilities
38.2
43.5
Total Non-Current Liabilities
38.5
36.8
Total Equity
7.0
-7.9
Equity and Liabilities
83.7
72.4
Cash Flow Development 1st Half-Year
1st Half-Year
1st Half-Year
in million €
2019
2020
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
-5.8
-4.7
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
-2.0
-1.9
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
4.3
-1.7
Total Cash Flow
-3.5
-4.9
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of
the Period
13.5
14.8
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes
0.1
-0.1
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the Beginning of
the Period
10.1
6.4
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 9 -
Employees
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 10 -
Several initiatives were used to cut costs:
31.12.2019
30.06.2020
•
Decrease of overtime
•
Short term work
SINGULUS Group
+3
351
354
• Reduction of temporary staff
Domestic
+4
296
300
Abroad
-1
55
54
Sales Split by Segments 1st Half-Year 2020
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 11 -
14.2 %
Semiconductor
42.6 %
Life Science
43.2 %Solar
Life
Semi-
1st Half-Year 2019
Solar
Science
conductor
Solar
65.8 %
Life Science
29.0 %
Semiconductor
5.2 %
Sales Split by Region 1st Half-Year 2020
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 12 -
43.8 %Europe
20.4 % Americas
0.6 %
Africa & Australia
35.2 %
Asia
1st Half-Year 2019
Asia66.5 %
Americas16.1 %
Europe17.2 %
Africa & Australia
0.2 %
Annual Solar PV Markets 2020-2024
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 13 -
CNBM
Announced Steps of Investment for CIGS
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 14 -
1.5 GW
1.5 GW
1.5 GW
1.5 GW
City of Bengbu,
City of Meishan,
City Xuzhou,
City Weihai,
Province Anhui
Province Sichuan
Province Jiangsu
Province Shandong
1.5 GW
1.5 GW
1.5 GW
1.5 GW
2nd step
LOI
300 MW
1st step
1st step
1st step
1st step
Order
Order
Order
300 MW
in discussion
300 MW
150 MW
150 MW
Order for 150 MW signed
January 15, 2020
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Production Systems for Thin-film Solar Cells CIGS & CdTe
Production Equipment for CIGS & CdTe
Long experience in equipment technology
Market leader for CIGS equipment
Excellent experience for sputtering & evaporation systems
Over 850 sputtering systems in the market
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 15 -
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES Production Systems for Heterojunction and TopCon Solar Cells
Sputtering & Wet Processing Equipment for High Performance Solar Cells
All systems in the market for daily cell production
High cell & module efficiency
Largest market share
Advanced technology potential
Lower capex
Potential for cell efficiency over 25 %
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 16 -
Objectives in 2020/2021
Recovery of order intake and increase in sales and earnings influenced by COVID-19
Solar
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 17 -
Extend leadership in Thin-film Solar (CIGS/CdTe)
Expand customer base for Heterojunction solar cells
Semiconductor
Maintain leading position in magnetic films, e.g. Magnetic Sensors, MRAM
Expand presence in production environment
Grow into additional applications such as Inductors, MEMS, RF-Filters, LED, Power Electronics
Grow market share for wet cleaning, etching and drying in semiconductor and electronics industry
Life Science
Medical Technology
Addressing of new applications/costumers for production system for medical technologyDecorative Coatings
Intensive marketing of the existing machine platform for cosmetics, consumer goods & automotiveNew Applications
Introduction of sputtering & wet processing equipment for new applications/markets
Contact
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
August 12, 2020 - 18 -
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
D-63796 Kahl/Main
Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, President and CEO
Stefan.Rinck@singulus.de
Markus Ehret, CFO
Markus.Ehret@singulus.de
Dr. rer. nat. Christian Strahberger, COO Christian.Strahberger@singulus.de
Maren Schuster, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +49-6188-440-1612
Maren.Schuster@singulus.de
Bernhard Krause, Communications Worldwide
Tel: +49-6181-9828020
Bernhard.Krause@singulus.de
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, assumptions and forecasts of the executive board and on currently available information. Various known and unknown risks, unpredictable developments, changes in the economic and political environment and other presently not yet identifiable effects could result in the fact that the actual future results, financial situation or the outlook for the company differ from the estimates given here. We are not obligated to update the forward-looking statements made in this presentation unless there is a legal obligation.
