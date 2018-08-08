|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Singulus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
08.08.2018 / 09:41
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018
German: https://www.singulus.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.singulus.com/en/investor-relations/company-reports.html
