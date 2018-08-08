Log in
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Singulus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/08/2018 | 09:45am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Singulus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.08.2018 / 09:41
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018 German: https://www.singulus.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.singulus.com/en/investor-relations/company-reports.html


08.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Internet: www.singulus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

711969  08.08.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 158 M
EBIT 2018 10,7 M
Net income 2018 9,70 M
Finance 2018 31,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 11,30
P/E ratio 2019 8,87
EV / Sales 2018 0,54x
EV / Sales 2019 0,41x
Capitalization 116 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rinck Chief Executive Officer
Wolfhard Leichnitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Ehret Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Blessing Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Kreidl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG-12.69%135
FANUC CORP-20.28%40 218
ATLAS COPCO AB-9.75%32 883
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES15.61%30 492
INGERSOLL-RAND9.37%23 824
PARKER HANNIFIN-12.77%23 175
