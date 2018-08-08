DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Singulus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



08.08.2018 / 09:41

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2018 German: https://www.singulus.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.singulus.com/en/investor-relations/company-reports.html

08.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

