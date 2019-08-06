Log in
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG

(SNG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singulus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/06/2019 | 03:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Singulus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06.08.2019 / 09:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 German: https://www.singulus.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html English: https://www.singulus.de/en/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html


06.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 103
63796 Kahl am Main
Germany
Internet: www.singulus.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

852359  06.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=852359&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 149 M
EBIT 2019 10,2 M
Net income 2019 6,40 M
Finance 2019 6,30 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,97x
P/E ratio 2020 4,58x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 57,5 M
Chart SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Duration : Period :
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,90  €
Last Close Price 6,46  €
Spread / Highest target 189%
Spread / Average Target 146%
Spread / Lowest Target 103%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Rinck Chief Executive Officer
Wolfhard Leichnitz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Ehret Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Blessing Member-Supervisory Board
Christine Kreidl Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG-28.85%64
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES33.64%35 790
FANUC CORP14.49%33 418
ATLAS COPCO30.26%33 382
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%33 382
INGERSOLL-RAND29.34%28 457
