MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited    2103   KYG8196J1085

SINIC HOLDINGS (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED

(2103)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/07
4.07 HKD   +1.50%
12:16aSINIC : Unaudited operating data for the seven months ended 31 july 2020
PU
Sinic : UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2020

08/10/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

新 力 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2103)

UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED

31 JULY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the contracted sales amount of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), together with its joint ventures and associates, for the seven months ended 31 July 2020 was approximately RMB52.11 billion, of which RMB8.56 billion was recorded in July 2020.

The preliminary data disclosed above is unaudited and is based on the summary of management information of the Group and its joint ventures and associates, which may differ from the data to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited financial statements to be published by the Company on yearly and half-yearly basis or are subject to changes due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such preliminary data. The information shall not be taken as a measure or an indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such, the information disclosed in this announcement is strictly for information only and not for any other purposes. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to their investment positions should consult their professional advisers.

By order of the Board

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

ZHANG Yuanlin

Co-Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. ZHANG Yuanlin, Mr . CHEN Kai and Ms . TU Jing as executive Directors, and Mr. TAM Chi Choi, Mr. AU YEUNG Po Fung and Mr. LIU Xin as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Sinic Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 04:13:12 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 34 172 M 4 904 M 4 904 M
Net income 2020 2 642 M 379 M 379 M
Net Debt 2020 3,30 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,95x
Yield 2020 5,07%
Capitalization 13 062 M 1 875 M 1 874 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 650
Free-Float 16,8%
Technical analysis trends SINIC HOLDINGS (GROUP) COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,65 CNY
Last Close Price 3,66 CNY
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kai Chen Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yuan Lin Zhang Co-Chairman
Jing Tu Executive Director & Director-Operation Management
Chi Choi Tam Independent Non-Executive Director
Po Fung Au Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINIC HOLDINGS (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED0.49%1 875
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.00%43 734
VONOVIA SE22.46%38 029
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.46%36 553
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.20%18 713
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.09%17 914
