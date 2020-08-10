Sinic : UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

新 力 控 股（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2103)

UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA FOR THE SEVEN MONTHS ENDED

31 JULY 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the contracted sales amount of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), together with its joint ventures and associates, for the seven months ended 31 July 2020 was approximately RMB52.11 billion, of which RMB8.56 billion was recorded in July 2020.

The preliminary data disclosed above is unaudited and is based on the summary of management information of the Group and its joint ventures and associates, which may differ from the data to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited financial statements to be published by the Company on yearly and half-yearly basis or are subject to changes due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such preliminary data. The information shall not be taken as a measure or an indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such, the information disclosed in this announcement is strictly for information only and not for any other purposes. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to their investment positions should consult their professional advisers.

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

ZHANG Yuanlin

Co-Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 August 2020

