Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  Sinjia Land Limited    5HH   SG1S49927944

SINJIA LAND LIMITED

(5HH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::MINUTES OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 06:36am EDT
REFER TO ATTACHED.

This minutes has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor ('Sponsor'), Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd., in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('Exchange') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist for compliance with the relevant rules of the Exchange.

The Company's Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this minutes including the correctness of any of the figures used, statements or opinions made. This minutes has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this minutes including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this minutes.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Liau. H.K.
Telephone number: 6221 0271

Disclaimer

Sinjia Land Limited published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 10:35:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SINJIA LAND LIMITED
06:36aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :minutes of 2020 annual general meeting
PU
04/02WAIVER : : Approval For Extension Of Time To Hold Its AGM For The Financial Year..
PU
03/20REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
02/27ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :notification of legal proceedings
PU
01/17ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Update On Completion Of The Proposed Sale O..
PU
2019SINJIA LAND : Update On The Proposed Acquisition In The Capital Of G & S Realty ..
PU
2019ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION IN THE CA..
PU
2019ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Update On The Proposed Disposal Of Property
PU
2019SINJIA LAND : Response To SGX Queries
PU
2019ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : The Proposed Disposal Of Property - Barons ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,68 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
Net income 2019 -4,20 M -3,04 M -3,04 M
Net cash 2019 2,54 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,97x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3,54 M 2,56 M 2,56 M
EV / Sales 2018 -4,31x
EV / Sales 2019 2,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart SINJIA LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinjia Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Xiong Cheong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
An Hua Li Non-Executive Chairman
Fut Hua Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jim Teck Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Kin Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINJIA LAND LIMITED-13.04%3
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-40.03%29 446
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-28.21%22 076
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-15.05%9 749
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-26.13%8 850
ACCOR-44.14%7 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group