News
Waiver :: Approval For Extension Of Time To Hold Its AGM For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019
|
Announcement Title
|
Waiver
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Apr 2, 2020 18:42
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ITS AGM FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG200402OTHRC59E
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Cheong Weixiong
|
Designation
|
Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Refer to attached.
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 50,886 bytes)
Disclaimer
Sinjia Land Limited published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 11:07:02 UTC