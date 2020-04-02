Log in
SINJIA LAND LIMITED

(5HH)
Waiver :: Approval For Extension Of Time To Hold Its AGM For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019

04/02/2020 | 07:08am EDT

News

Waiver :: Approval For Extension Of Time To Hold Its AGM For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019

Announcement Title Waiver
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 2, 2020 18:42
Status New
Announcement Sub Title APPROVAL FOR EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ITS AGM FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Announcement Reference SG200402OTHRC59E
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Cheong Weixiong
Designation Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Refer to attached.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,886 bytes)

Disclaimer

Sinjia Land Limited published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 11:07:02 UTC
