SINO AG

(XTPG)
sino AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/18/2019 | 12:05pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.07.2019 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Hillen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
549300FDEIW4TSLARR27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.80 EUR 240000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.8000 EUR 240000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-07-17; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52763  18.07.2019 


© EQS 2019
