Sino Biopharmaceutical : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

11/01/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: www.sinobiopharm.com

(Stock code: 1177)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 for the purposes of, inter alia, approving the publication of the unaudited third quarterly results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 and considering the payment of the third quarterly dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Chan Oi Nin Derek

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 1 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises eight executive directors, namely Miss Tse, Theresa Y Y, Mr. Tse Ping, Ms. Cheng Cheung Ling, Mr. Tse, Eric S Y, Mr. Tse Hsin, Mr. Wang Shanchun, Mr. Tian Zhoushan and Ms. Li Mingqin and four independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhengfei, Mr. Li Dakui, Ms. Lu Hong and Mr. Zhang Lu Fu.

Disclaimer

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:06:07 UTC
