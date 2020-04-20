Sino Biopharmaceutical : Substantial Shareholder Plans to Dilute Stake

By P.R. Venkat



Sino Biopharmaceutical's substantial shareholder has entered into an agreement with third parties to sell a portion of his stake in the company to raise 2.27 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$292.89 million).

Tse Ping, who is also the chief executive of Sino Biopharmaceutical, has agreed to place 200 million shares at a price of HK$11.35 each, the company said Tuesday.

The placement is expected to take place Wednesday, the company said adding that post placement Mr. Tse's stake will decrease to 9.40% from 11.0% at present.

The filing didn't' identify the third parties to whom the shares will be placed.

Sino Biopharmaceutical said the placement won't affect the business or operations of the company. Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical closed HK$11.88 Monday on the Hong Kong Exchange.

