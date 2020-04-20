Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited    1177   KYG8167W1380

SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(1177)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/17
11.54 HKD   +3.22%
08:08pSINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Substantial Shareholder Plans to Dilute Stake
DJ
03/30SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Biopharm Announces 2019 Annual Results
AQ
03/30SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : 2019 Profit Plunged on Year
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino Biopharmaceutical : Substantial Shareholder Plans to Dilute Stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 08:08pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

Sino Biopharmaceutical's substantial shareholder has entered into an agreement with third parties to sell a portion of his stake in the company to raise 2.27 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$292.89 million).

Tse Ping, who is also the chief executive of Sino Biopharmaceutical, has agreed to place 200 million shares at a price of HK$11.35 each, the company said Tuesday.

The placement is expected to take place Wednesday, the company said adding that post placement Mr. Tse's stake will decrease to 9.40% from 11.0% at present.

The filing didn't' identify the third parties to whom the shares will be placed.

Sino Biopharmaceutical said the placement won't affect the business or operations of the company. Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical closed HK$11.88 Monday on the Hong Kong Exchange.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIM
08:08pSINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Substantial Shareholder Plans to Dilute Stake
DJ
03/30SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Biopharm Announces 2019 Annual Results
AQ
03/30SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : 2019 Profit Plunged on Year
DJ
03/30SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED : Annual results
CO
03/09SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - "moxifloxacin hydrochloride an..
PU
02/28SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - "sitagliptin phosphate tablet"..
PU
02/27SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - "budesonide suspension for inh..
PU
02/25SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - completion of registration for..
PU
02/25SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Drug Included in Government Guideline on Coronavirus Tr..
DJ
02/25SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL : Voluntary announcement - "tianqingganmei" is included i..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 27 966 M
EBIT 2019 6 150 M
Net income 2019 3 581 M
Finance 2019 7 505 M
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 41,0x
P/E ratio 2020 40,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,91x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 12,55  HKD
Last Close Price 11,54  HKD
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ping Tse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Theresa Tse Chairman
Hsuan Tse General Manager-Information Management
Wei Nong Ye General Manager-Research & Development
Hsin Tse Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED0.70%18 672
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.22%400 778
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.09%287 725
MERCK & CO., INC-8.24%210 744
PFIZER, INC.-5.79%204 763
NOVARTIS-6.42%201 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group