Sino Biopharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - "FULVESTRANT INJECTION" OBTAINS FDA ANDA APPROVAL AND GERMANY BfArM MARKETING AUTHORIZATION

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: www.sinobiopharm.com

(Stock code: 1177)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

"FULVESTRANT INJECTION" OBTAINS FDA ANDA APPROVAL AND GERMANY

BfArM MARKETING AUTHORIZATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that "Fulvestrant Injection" (the "Product"), a drug used for the treatment of breast cancer and developed by Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, has obtained (i) approval of abbreviated new drug application ("ANDA") from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and (ii) marketing authorization issued by the Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte ("BfArM") of Germany, respectively.

Fulvestrant is a new type of estrogen receptor antagonist which can disrupt the nutritional effects of estrogen. It is clinically used for treating recurrence after adjuvant anti-estrogen therapy, or postmenopausal estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer that progresses in anti-estrogen therapy, including locally advanced or transformational breast cancer.

The production of Fulvestrant Injection is rather difficult. Not only is the production process of the active pharmaceutical ingredient complicated, but as a complex preparation product that demands both pharmaceutical and equipment techniques, the requirements on research and development process, quality control and production are higher than those of other ordinary preparations. The product successively obtained approvals in the United States and Germany, which symbolizes the Group's qualification to sell the Product in the United States and Germany and has a positive impact on the Group's expansion into the United States and European Union markets. In the future, the Group will select more technologically-oriented pharmaceutical preparations as its major products for internationalization, with a view to providing more high-quality drugs for the international market.