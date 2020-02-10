Sino Biopharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - "FULVESTRANT INJECTION" OBTAINS FDA ANDA APPROVAL AND GERMANY BfArM MARKETING AUTHORIZATION

Log in
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(1177)
02/10/2020 | 11:08pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: www.sinobiopharm.com

(Stock code: 1177)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

"FULVESTRANT INJECTION" OBTAINS FDA ANDA APPROVAL AND GERMANY

BfArM MARKETING AUTHORIZATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that "Fulvestrant Injection" (the "Product"), a drug used for the treatment of breast cancer and developed by Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, has obtained (i) approval of abbreviated new drug application ("ANDA") from the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and (ii) marketing authorization issued by the Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte ("BfArM") of Germany, respectively.

Fulvestrant is a new type of estrogen receptor antagonist which can disrupt the nutritional effects of estrogen. It is clinically used for treating recurrence after adjuvant anti-estrogen therapy, or postmenopausal estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer that progresses in anti-estrogen therapy, including locally advanced or transformational breast cancer.

The production of Fulvestrant Injection is rather difficult. Not only is the production process of the active pharmaceutical ingredient complicated, but as a complex preparation product that demands both pharmaceutical and equipment techniques, the requirements on research and development process, quality control and production are higher than those of other ordinary preparations. The product successively obtained approvals in the United States and Germany, which symbolizes the Group's qualification to sell the Product in the United States and Germany and has a positive impact on the Group's expansion into the United States and European Union markets. In the future, the Group will select more technologically-oriented pharmaceutical preparations as its major products for internationalization, with a view to providing more high-quality drugs for the international market.

By order of the Board

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Tse, Theresa Y Y

Chairwoman

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Executive Directors, namely Ms. Tse, Theresa Y Y, Mr. Tse Ping, Ms. Cheng Cheung Ling, Mr. Tse, Eric S Y, Mr. Tse Hsin, Mr. Wang Shanchun, Mr. Tian Zhoushan and Ms. Li Mingqin and four Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhengfei, Mr. Li Dakui, Ms. Lu Hong and Mr. Zhang Lu Fu.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 04:07:04 UTC
