Sino Biopharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - "LENALIDOMIDE CAPSULES" OBTAINS APPROVAL OF DRUG SUPPLEMENTARY APPLICATION

11/20/2019 | 11:06pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Website: www.sinobiopharm.com

(Stock code: 1177)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

"LENALIDOMIDE CAPSULES" OBTAINS APPROVAL OF

DRUG SUPPLEMENTARY APPLICATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the oncology medicine "Lenalidomide Capsules" (brand name "Anxian" ( 安顯)) of Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of the Company, has obtained the approval of drug supplementary application by the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China for the addition of two specifications of 5mg and 10mg.

Lenalidomide is indicated for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one other form of treatment. The Lenalidomide Capsules developed by the Group was approved for launch in January 2019 (the then approved specification was 25mg) and obtained the approval for Consistency of Quality and Efficacy Evaluation for Generic Drugs in October 2019. The two approved additional specifications have enriched the product line of the Group and further satisfied various market demands.

By order of the Board

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Tse, Theresa Y Y

Chairwoman

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises eight Executive Directors, namely Ms. Tse, Theresa Y Y, Mr. Tse Ping, Ms. Cheng Cheung Ling, Mr. Tse, Eric S Y, Mr. Tse Hsin, Mr. Wang Shanchun, Mr. Tian Zhoushan and Ms. Li Mingqin and four Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely Mr. Lu Zhengfei, Mr. Li Dakui, Ms. Lu Hong and Mr. Zhang Lu Fu.

Disclaimer

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 04:05:03 UTC
