Sino Biopharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - "LENALIDOMIDE CAPSULES" OBTAINS APPROVAL OF DRUG SUPPLEMENTARY APPLICATION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that the oncology medicine "Lenalidomide Capsules" (brand name "Anxian" ( 安顯)) of Chia-Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of the Company, has obtained the approval of drug supplementary application by the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China for the addition of two specifications of 5mg and 10mg.

Lenalidomide is indicated for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one other form of treatment. The Lenalidomide Capsules developed by the Group was approved for launch in January 2019 (the then approved specification was 25mg) and obtained the approval for Consistency of Quality and Efficacy Evaluation for Generic Drugs in October 2019. The two approved additional specifications have enriched the product line of the Group and further satisfied various market demands.

Hong Kong, 21 November 2019

