Sino Gas & Energy : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
0
09/17/2018 | 12:48am CEST
Form 605 Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
To:SINO GAS AND ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
ACN/ARSN:
1.Details of substantial holder (1)
Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on
12 September 2018
The previous notice was given to the company on
31 July 2014
The previous notice was dated
31 July 2014
2.Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of Change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change
(6)
Considerationgiven in relation to change (7)
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votesaffected
COMMON STOCK
COMMON STOCK
8/6/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.20
1,143,386
1,143,386
8/6/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.20
361,769
361,769
8/7/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.19
121,742
121,742
8/7/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.19
38,519
38,519
8/12/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.19
42,429
42,429
8/13/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.19
114,740
114,740
8/13/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.19
37,449
37,449
8/14/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.19
184,547
184,547
8/14/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.19
60,233
60,233
8/28/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.23
406,924
406,924
8/28/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.23
132,813
132,813
9/2/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.23
84,087
84,087
9/2/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.23
27,445
27,445
9/5/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.23
95,227
95,227
9/5/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.23
31,080
31,080
9/18/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.21
96,157
96,157
9/18/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.21
31,384
31,384
9/19/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.21
363,373
363,373
9/19/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.21
118,599
118,599
11/12/2014
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.20
93,625
93,625
11/26/2014
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.20
53,565
53,565
12/9/2014
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.19
70,682
70,682
12/17/2014
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.17
73,483
73,483
1/16/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.17
272,048
272,048
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
3,877,246
3,877,246
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
438,822
438,822
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
126,286
126,286
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
223,042
223,042
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
40,168
40,168
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
4,717,192
4,717,192
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
40,511
40,511
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
6,380,677
6,380,677
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
1,987,648
1,987,648
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
70,027
70,027
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
214,121
214,121
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
605,800
605,800
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
40,168
40,168
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
1,182,273
1,182,273
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
160,932
160,932
4/22/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
168,123
168,123
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
4,195,089
4,195,089
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
707,079
707,079
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
203,485
203,485
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
359,390
359,390
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
4,470
4,470
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
7,600,870
7,600,870
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
65,275
65,275
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
10,281,263
10,281,263
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
3,202,723
3,202,723
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
64,004
64,004
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
345,016
345,016
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
976,133
976,133
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
26,766
26,766
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
1,279,192
1,279,192
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
259,311
259,311
6/2/2015
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.16
270,898
270,898
8/25/2015
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.08
213,238
213,238
10/6/2015
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.08
217,070
217,070
3/3/2016
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.08
44,638
44,638
3/3/2016
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.08
134,031
134,031
3/3/2016
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.08
66,934
66,934
5/31/2016
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.12
582,432
582,432
6/2/2016
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.12
2,781,757
2,781,757
6/2/2016
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.12
492,438
492,438
6/3/2016
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.13
568,893
568,893
6/3/2016
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.13
100,708
100,708
3/3/2017
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.11
459,247
459,247
6/7/2017
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.09
363,827
363,827
6/8/2017
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.09
30,708
30,708
6/23/2017
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.08
214,094
214,094
6/23/2017
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.08
390,791
390,791
6/26/2017
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.08
499,406
499,406
6/27/2017
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.08
301,079
301,079
6/28/2017
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.08
735,574
735,574
10/31/2017
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.10
5,547,294
5,547,294
3/5/2018
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.17
249,767
249,767
7/2/2018
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.23
2,576,185
2,576,185
7/2/2018
FIL
BUY
AUD 0.23
114,421
114,421
7/2/2018
FIL
SELL
AUD 0.23
2,690,606
2,690,606
8/17/2018
FIL
Transition out
AUD 0.24
1,795,288
1,795,288
9/12/2018
FIL
Tender
AUD 0.25
37,178,620
37,178,620
9/12/2018
FIL
Tender
AUD 0.25
4,266,325
4,266,325
9/12/2018
FIL
Tender
AUD 0.25
63,189,654
63,189,654
9/12/2018
FIL
Tender
AUD 0.25
7,074,874
7,074,874
9/12/2018
FIL
Tender
AUD 0.25
60,377,745
60,377,745
9/12/2018
FIL
Tender
AUD 0.25
21,026,521
21,026,521
9/12/2018
FIL
Tender
AUD 0.25
12,044,881
12,044,881
9/12/2018
FIL
Tender
AUD 0.25
2,448,423
2,448,423
9/12/2018
FIL
Tender
AUD 0.25
2,217,199
2,217,199
Total Buys
67,256,821
67,256,821
Total Sells
6,287,623
6,287,623
Total Tender
209,824,242
209,824,242
TotalTransition Out
1,795,288
1,795,288
Total Net Sells
150,650,332
150,650,332
3.Resulting interest
Class of Securities (4)
Number of securities
Person's votes (5)
Voting power (6)
Common Stock
0
0
0.00%
4.Changes in Association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
5.Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Refer to Annexure A
Sign Here ____________________________________
Dated: 14 September 2018 Ryo Sato
Regulatory Reporting Manager
Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited
Annexure A
Investment Manager
Address
Custodian
Nature of Relevant Interest
Sum of Numerator Shares
There is no investment manager with Investment Discretion / Voting Power holding shares of this issuer.
Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 22:47:01 UTC