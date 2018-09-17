Sino Gas & Energy : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

To: SINO GAS AND ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 12 September 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 31 July 2014 The previous notice was dated 31 July 2014

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected COMMON STOCK COMMON STOCK 8/6/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.20 1,143,386 1,143,386 8/6/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.20 361,769 361,769 8/7/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.19 121,742 121,742 8/7/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.19 38,519 38,519 8/12/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.19 42,429 42,429 8/13/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.19 114,740 114,740 8/13/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.19 37,449 37,449 8/14/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.19 184,547 184,547 8/14/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.19 60,233 60,233 8/28/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.23 406,924 406,924 8/28/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.23 132,813 132,813 9/2/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.23 84,087 84,087 9/2/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.23 27,445 27,445 9/5/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.23 95,227 95,227 9/5/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.23 31,080 31,080 9/18/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.21 96,157 96,157 9/18/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.21 31,384 31,384 9/19/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.21 363,373 363,373 9/19/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.21 118,599 118,599 11/12/2014 FIL BUY AUD 0.20 93,625 93,625 11/26/2014 FIL SELL AUD 0.20 53,565 53,565 12/9/2014 FIL SELL AUD 0.19 70,682 70,682 12/17/2014 FIL SELL AUD 0.17 73,483 73,483 1/16/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.17 272,048 272,048 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 3,877,246 3,877,246 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 438,822 438,822 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 126,286 126,286 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 223,042 223,042 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 40,168 40,168 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 4,717,192 4,717,192 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 40,511 40,511 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 6,380,677 6,380,677 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 1,987,648 1,987,648 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 70,027 70,027 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 214,121 214,121 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 605,800 605,800 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 40,168 40,168 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 1,182,273 1,182,273 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 160,932 160,932 4/22/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 168,123 168,123 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 4,195,089 4,195,089 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 707,079 707,079 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 203,485 203,485 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 359,390 359,390 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 4,470 4,470 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 7,600,870 7,600,870 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 65,275 65,275 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 10,281,263 10,281,263 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 3,202,723 3,202,723 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 64,004 64,004 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 345,016 345,016 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 976,133 976,133 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 26,766 26,766 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 1,279,192 1,279,192 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 259,311 259,311 6/2/2015 FIL BUY AUD 0.16 270,898 270,898 8/25/2015 FIL SELL AUD 0.08 213,238 213,238 10/6/2015 FIL SELL AUD 0.08 217,070 217,070 3/3/2016 FIL SELL AUD 0.08 44,638 44,638 3/3/2016 FIL SELL AUD 0.08 134,031 134,031 3/3/2016 FIL SELL AUD 0.08 66,934 66,934 5/31/2016 FIL SELL AUD 0.12 582,432 582,432 6/2/2016 FIL BUY AUD 0.12 2,781,757 2,781,757 6/2/2016 FIL BUY AUD 0.12 492,438 492,438 6/3/2016 FIL BUY AUD 0.13 568,893 568,893 6/3/2016 FIL BUY AUD 0.13 100,708 100,708 3/3/2017 FIL BUY AUD 0.11 459,247 459,247 6/7/2017 FIL BUY AUD 0.09 363,827 363,827 6/8/2017 FIL BUY AUD 0.09 30,708 30,708 6/23/2017 FIL SELL AUD 0.08 214,094 214,094 6/23/2017 FIL SELL AUD 0.08 390,791 390,791 6/26/2017 FIL SELL AUD 0.08 499,406 499,406 6/27/2017 FIL SELL AUD 0.08 301,079 301,079 6/28/2017 FIL SELL AUD 0.08 735,574 735,574 10/31/2017 FIL BUY AUD 0.10 5,547,294 5,547,294 3/5/2018 FIL BUY AUD 0.17 249,767 249,767 7/2/2018 FIL BUY AUD 0.23 2,576,185 2,576,185 7/2/2018 FIL BUY AUD 0.23 114,421 114,421 7/2/2018 FIL SELL AUD 0.23 2,690,606 2,690,606 8/17/2018 FIL Transition out AUD 0.24 1,795,288 1,795,288 9/12/2018 FIL Tender AUD 0.25 37,178,620 37,178,620 9/12/2018 FIL Tender AUD 0.25 4,266,325 4,266,325 9/12/2018 FIL Tender AUD 0.25 63,189,654 63,189,654 9/12/2018 FIL Tender AUD 0.25 7,074,874 7,074,874 9/12/2018 FIL Tender AUD 0.25 60,377,745 60,377,745 9/12/2018 FIL Tender AUD 0.25 21,026,521 21,026,521 9/12/2018 FIL Tender AUD 0.25 12,044,881 12,044,881 9/12/2018 FIL Tender AUD 0.25 2,448,423 2,448,423 9/12/2018 FIL Tender AUD 0.25 2,217,199 2,217,199 Total Buys 67,256,821 67,256,821 Total Sells 6,287,623 6,287,623 Total Tender 209,824,242 209,824,242 Total Transition Out 1,795,288 1,795,288 Total Net Sells 150,650,332 150,650,332

3. Resulting interest

Class of Securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Common Stock 0 0 0.00% 4. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A 5. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 14 September 2018 Ryo Sato

Regulatory Reporting Manager

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A