SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (SEH)
Sino Gas & Energy : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

0
09/17/2018 | 12:48am CEST

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

To: SINO GAS AND ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN/ARSN:

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name: FIL Limited and the entities listed in Annexure A ("FIL") ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

12 September 2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

31 July 2014

The previous notice was dated

31 July 2014

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change

(6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

COMMON STOCK

COMMON STOCK

8/6/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.20

1,143,386

1,143,386

8/6/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.20

361,769

361,769

8/7/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.19

121,742

121,742

8/7/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.19

38,519

38,519

8/12/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.19

42,429

42,429

8/13/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.19

114,740

114,740

8/13/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.19

37,449

37,449

8/14/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.19

184,547

184,547

8/14/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.19

60,233

60,233

8/28/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.23

406,924

406,924

8/28/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.23

132,813

132,813

9/2/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.23

84,087

84,087

9/2/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.23

27,445

27,445

9/5/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.23

95,227

95,227

9/5/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.23

31,080

31,080

9/18/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.21

96,157

96,157

9/18/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.21

31,384

31,384

9/19/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.21

363,373

363,373

9/19/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.21

118,599

118,599

11/12/2014

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.20

93,625

93,625

11/26/2014

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.20

53,565

53,565

12/9/2014

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.19

70,682

70,682

12/17/2014

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.17

73,483

73,483

1/16/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.17

272,048

272,048

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

3,877,246

3,877,246

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

438,822

438,822

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

126,286

126,286

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

223,042

223,042

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

40,168

40,168

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

4,717,192

4,717,192

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

40,511

40,511

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

6,380,677

6,380,677

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

1,987,648

1,987,648

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

70,027

70,027

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

214,121

214,121

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

605,800

605,800

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

40,168

40,168

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

1,182,273

1,182,273

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

160,932

160,932

4/22/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

168,123

168,123

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

4,195,089

4,195,089

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

707,079

707,079

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

203,485

203,485

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

359,390

359,390

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

4,470

4,470

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

7,600,870

7,600,870

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

65,275

65,275

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

10,281,263

10,281,263

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

3,202,723

3,202,723

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

64,004

64,004

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

345,016

345,016

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

976,133

976,133

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

26,766

26,766

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

1,279,192

1,279,192

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

259,311

259,311

6/2/2015

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.16

270,898

270,898

8/25/2015

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.08

213,238

213,238

10/6/2015

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.08

217,070

217,070

3/3/2016

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.08

44,638

44,638

3/3/2016

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.08

134,031

134,031

3/3/2016

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.08

66,934

66,934

5/31/2016

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.12

582,432

582,432

6/2/2016

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.12

2,781,757

2,781,757

6/2/2016

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.12

492,438

492,438

6/3/2016

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.13

568,893

568,893

6/3/2016

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.13

100,708

100,708

3/3/2017

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.11

459,247

459,247

6/7/2017

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.09

363,827

363,827

6/8/2017

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.09

30,708

30,708

6/23/2017

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.08

214,094

214,094

6/23/2017

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.08

390,791

390,791

6/26/2017

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.08

499,406

499,406

6/27/2017

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.08

301,079

301,079

6/28/2017

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.08

735,574

735,574

10/31/2017

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.10

5,547,294

5,547,294

3/5/2018

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.17

249,767

249,767

7/2/2018

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.23

2,576,185

2,576,185

7/2/2018

FIL

BUY

AUD 0.23

114,421

114,421

7/2/2018

FIL

SELL

AUD 0.23

2,690,606

2,690,606

8/17/2018

FIL

Transition out

AUD 0.24

1,795,288

1,795,288

9/12/2018

FIL

Tender

AUD 0.25

37,178,620

37,178,620

9/12/2018

FIL

Tender

AUD 0.25

4,266,325

4,266,325

9/12/2018

FIL

Tender

AUD 0.25

63,189,654

63,189,654

9/12/2018

FIL

Tender

AUD 0.25

7,074,874

7,074,874

9/12/2018

FIL

Tender

AUD 0.25

60,377,745

60,377,745

9/12/2018

FIL

Tender

AUD 0.25

21,026,521

21,026,521

9/12/2018

FIL

Tender

AUD 0.25

12,044,881

12,044,881

9/12/2018

FIL

Tender

AUD 0.25

2,448,423

2,448,423

9/12/2018

FIL

Tender

AUD 0.25

2,217,199

2,217,199

Total Buys

67,256,821

67,256,821

Total Sells

6,287,623

6,287,623

Total Tender

209,824,242

209,824,242

Total Transition Out

1,795,288

1,795,288

Total Net Sells

150,650,332

150,650,332

3. Resulting interest

Class of Securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Common Stock

0

0

0.00%

4. Changes in Association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

5. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Refer to Annexure A

Sign Here ____________________________________

Dated: 14 September 2018 Ryo Sato

Regulatory Reporting Manager

Duly authorized under Powers of Attorney by and on behalf of FIL Limited

Annexure A

Investment Manager

Address

Custodian

Nature of Relevant Interest

Sum of Numerator Shares

There is no investment manager with Investment Discretion / Voting Power holding shares of this issuer.

0

Grand Total

0

Disclaimer

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 9,23 M
EBIT 2018 0,84 M
Net income 2018 -0,61 M
Debt 2018 22,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,94
EV / Sales 2018 59,6x
EV / Sales 2019 16,2x
Capitalization 528 M
Chart SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
