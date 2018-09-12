Sino Gas & Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice
0
09/12/2018 | 10:13am CEST
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given toASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity ABN
Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited 16 124 242 422
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Glenn Corrie
Date of last notice
23 May 2018
Part 1 - Change ofdirector's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" shouldbe disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Held jointly with Mrs Toni Jo-Anne Langmead
Date of change
12 September 2018
No. of securities held prior to change
10,319,145 Ordinary Shares
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
17,917,728 shares
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
Issue of 1,199,057 fully paid ordinary shares following vesting of deferred shares pursuant to the Company short term incentive (STI) scheme, non-cash, issued in lieu of 2017 STI cash payment of US$146,836.80 (AU$188,252; A$0.157 per share). Issue of 16,718,671 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of Performance Rights underthe Company's Performance Rights Plan, non-cash.
No. of securities held after change
28,236,873 Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Issue of fully paid ordinary shares following vesting of deferred shares pursuant to the Company short term incentive (STI) scheme as approved by shareholders.
Issue of fully paid shares following exercise of performance rights pursuant to the Company Performance Rights Plan, as approved by shareholders.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change ofDirector's Interest Notice
Part 2- Change of director's interests in contracts
Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director"should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Executive Services Agreement between Mr Corrie and Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited. Offer letters from Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited to Glenn Corrie in connection with the grant of performance rights under the Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited Executive, Officer and Employee Performance Rights Plan, as accepted by Mr Corrie. ("Performance Rights"). As approved by shareholders on 17 May 2016, 18 May 2017 & 10 May 2018.
Nature of interest
Mr Corrie was awarded an STI payment as 50% deferred shares for the 2017 period as approved by Shareholders. Each Performance Right is a personal contractual right to be issued with or transferred a single share in the Company. A Performance Right may be exercised (if it has not otherwise lapsed) in accordance with the Executive, Officer and Employee Performance Rights Plan.
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
N/A
Date of change
12 September 2018
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
N/A
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
(a) 1,199,057 shares (deferred) have been issued in lieu of 50% of STI cash payment;
(b) 16,718,671 performance rights converted into ordinary shares.
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Shares (deferred as above) have been issued in lieu of 50% of STI cash payment of US$146,836.80 (AU$188,252).
No consideration payable to acquire the Performance Rights or upon exercise of the Performance Rights.
Interest after change
Nil
Part 3-+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 08:12:03 UTC