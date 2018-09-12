Sino Gas & Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity ABN

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited 16 124 242 422

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Glenn Corrie Date of last notice 23 May 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Held jointly with Mrs Toni Jo-Anne Langmead Date of change 12 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 10,319,145 Ordinary Shares Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 17,917,728 shares Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Issue of 1,199,057 fully paid ordinary shares following vesting of deferred shares pursuant to the Company short term incentive (STI) scheme, non-cash, issued in lieu of 2017 STI cash payment of US$146,836.80 (AU$188,252; A$0.157 per share). Issue of 16,718,671 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of Performance Rights under the Company's Performance Rights Plan, non-cash. No. of securities held after change 28,236,873 Ordinary Shares Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of fully paid ordinary shares following vesting of deferred shares pursuant to the Company short term incentive (STI) scheme as approved by shareholders. Issue of fully paid shares following exercise of performance rights pursuant to the Company Performance Rights Plan, as approved by shareholders.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Executive Services Agreement between Mr Corrie and Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited. Offer letters from Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited to Glenn Corrie in connection with the grant of performance rights under the Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited Executive, Officer and Employee Performance Rights Plan, as accepted by Mr Corrie. ("Performance Rights"). As approved by shareholders on 17 May 2016, 18 May 2017 & 10 May 2018. Nature of interest Mr Corrie was awarded an STI payment as 50% deferred shares for the 2017 period as approved by Shareholders. Each Performance Right is a personal contractual right to be issued with or transferred a single share in the Company. A Performance Right may be exercised (if it has not otherwise lapsed) in accordance with the Executive, Officer and Employee Performance Rights Plan. Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change 12 September 2018 No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed (a) 1,199,057 shares (deferred) have been issued in lieu of 50% of STI cash payment;

(b) 16,718,671 performance rights converted into ordinary shares. Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Shares (deferred as above) have been issued in lieu of 50% of STI cash payment of US$146,836.80 (AU$188,252). No consideration payable to acquire the Performance Rights or upon exercise of the Performance Rights. Interest after change Nil

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

