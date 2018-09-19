Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited    SEH   AU000000SEH2

SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (SEH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sino Gas & Energy : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 03:53am CEST

19 September 2018

IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited (ASX: SEH, the "Company" or "Sino Gas") confirms that the scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") in relation to the acquisition by LSF10 Summertime Investments, Ltd of 100% of Sino Gas issued share capital has been implemented today.

Scheme Consideration

Sino Gas shareholders will receive the scheme consideration of A$0.25 ("Scheme Consideration") for each Sino Gas share held at 5:00pm (Sydney time) on the Record Date, Friday, 14 September 2018.

Delisting from ASX

Sino Gas has applied to the ASX for the termination of the official quotation of the Company's shares on the ASX and to have Sino Gas removed from the official list of the ASX.

Shareholder Information Line

Sino Gas shareholders who have questions in relation to the Scheme should contact the Sino Gas Share Registry Information Line on 1300 554 474 (within Australia) or +61 1300 554 474 (outside Australia), Monday to Friday between 8:30am to 5:00pm (Sydney time).

Investor Enquiries:

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited Investor Relations +86 10 8458 3001 1300 746 642 (local call within Australia) ir@sinogasenergy.com

Media Enquiries:

Citadel-MAGNUS

Peter Brookes

James Strong

P: +61 (0)407 911 389

P: +61 (0)448 881 174

E: pbrookes@citadelmagnus.com

E: jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 01:52:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS
03:53aSINO GAS & ENERGY : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement
PU
09/17SINO GAS & ENERGY : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
09/12SINO GAS & ENERGY : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
09/12SINO GAS & ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
09/12SINO GAS & ENERGY : Scheme of Arrangement is Legally Effective
PU
09/11SINO GAS & ENERGY : Federal Court of Australia Approves Scheme of Arrangement
PU
09/05SINO GAS & ENERGY : Scheme Meeting Results
PU
09/05SINO GAS & ENERGY : Scheme Meeting Chairman Address
PU
07/17SINO GAS & ENERGY : Update on Scheme, FIRB Approval Granted
PU
07/12SINO GAS & ENERGY : Reserves & Resources, Operations and Lone Star Scheme Update
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/15Sino Gas & Energy (IGEHF) Presents At Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Access Asia Co.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -7,55 M
Net income 2018 -7,81 M
Debt 2018 6,51 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,21
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 535 M
Chart SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,25  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn Corrie Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Philip James Bainbridge Chairman
Frank Fu Chief Operating Officer
Ian Weatherdon Chief Financial Officer
Bernard William Ridgeway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED61.29%385
CONOCOPHILLIPS35.25%86 274
CNOOC LTD30.12%82 559
EOG RESOURCES8.92%68 079
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.32%59 342
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.72%38 523
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.