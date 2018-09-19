Sino Gas & Energy : Implementation of Scheme of Arrangement

19 September 2018

IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited (ASX: SEH, the "Company" or "Sino Gas") confirms that the scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") in relation to the acquisition by LSF10 Summertime Investments, Ltd of 100% of Sino Gas issued share capital has been implemented today.

Scheme Consideration

Sino Gas shareholders will receive the scheme consideration of A$0.25 ("Scheme Consideration") for each Sino Gas share held at 5:00pm (Sydney time) on the Record Date, Friday, 14 September 2018.

Delisting from ASX

Sino Gas has applied to the ASX for the termination of the official quotation of the Company's shares on the ASX and to have Sino Gas removed from the official list of the ASX.

Shareholder Information Line

Sino Gas shareholders who have questions in relation to the Scheme should contact the Sino Gas Share Registry Information Line on 1300 554 474 (within Australia) or +61 1300 554 474 (outside Australia), Monday to Friday between 8:30am to 5:00pm (Sydney time).

Investor Enquiries:

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited Investor Relations +86 10 8458 3001 1300 746 642 (local call within Australia) ir@sinogasenergy.com

Media Enquiries:

Citadel-MAGNUS

Peter Brookes James Strong P: +61 (0)407 911 389 P: +61 (0)448 881 174 E: pbrookes@citadelmagnus.com E: jstrong@citadelmagnus.com

