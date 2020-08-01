Sino Gas & Energy : Incentive Compensation Clawback Policy

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC.

INCENTIVE COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY

Purpose

The Board of Directors of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (the "Company") believes it is the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to emphasize integrity and accountability that reinforces the Company's pay for performance compensation philosophy. Consistent with good corporate governance principles, the Board has adopted this policy which provides for the "clawback" of certain incentive compensation provided to "Covered Persons" (as hereinafter defined) in the event of (i) an accounting restatement resulting from material noncompliance with financial reporting requirements under the federal securities laws or (ii) a Covered Person engaging in any unlawful activity, fraud or intentional or willful misconduct detrimental to the Company, including any violation of Company policy.

Scope

This policy applies to the Company's executive officers, as designated from time to time by the Board of Directors, and other employees or consultants designated by the Compensation Committee (each, together with the executive officers, a "Covered Person") including any individual who receives an award of Incentive Compensation (as hereinafter defined) that provides for application of clawback provisions, and covers all Incentive Compensation (as hereinafter defined) awarded or paid commencing in March 2020. Incentive Compensation includes: any annual cash incentive or bonus payments the award of which is based on the achievement of financial or operational metrics, including any restricted stock units provided in lieu of cash bonus; stock options; restricted stock units; and performance-based stock units.

Policy

With respect to Incentive Compensation granted or paid to a Covered Person commencing in March 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Committee") shall have the right, in its sole discretion, to require the forfeiture of, or to seek the recoupment of, all or any portion of the value of or proceeds from such Incentive Compensation or gains on the sale of Company stock in the event of:

1. A significant or material restatement of the Company's financial statements, other than to comply with changes in applicable accounting rules and regulations, covering any of the three fiscal years preceding the grant, payment, vesting or settlement of the Incentive Compensation. Forfeiture or recoupment may be sought from any Covered Person in an amount determined by the Committee where payment of any such Incentive Compensation was predicated upon the achievement of specified financial results which are revised as a result of such restatement such that such Incentive Compensation would not have been earned or would have been earned at a lower amount. The amount of any clawback under this subsection shall not exceed the portion of any applicable bonus paid or restricted stock units granted in lieu of bonus or performance-based stock units settled