SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (SEH)

SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (SEH)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sino Gas & Energy : Removal from Official List - Close of trade

09/19/2018 | 05:28am CEST

Market Announcement

19 September 2018

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited (ASX: SEH) - Removal from Official List

Description

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited ('SEH') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Wednesday, 19 September 2018, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11, following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between SEH and its shareholders in connection with the acquisition of all the issued capital in SEH by a wholly owned subsidiary of Lone Star Fund X Acquisitions, LLC

(together with its affiliates, "Lone Star").

Issued by

Dale Allen

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

19 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 03:27:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -7,55 M
Net income 2018 -7,81 M
Debt 2018 6,51 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,21
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 535 M
Chart SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,25  AUD
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn Corrie Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Philip James Bainbridge Chairman
Frank Fu Chief Operating Officer
Ian Weatherdon Chief Financial Officer
Bernard William Ridgeway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED61.29%385
CONOCOPHILLIPS36.71%86 274
CNOOC LTD29.95%82 559
EOG RESOURCES10.69%68 079
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.09%59 342
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.39%38 523
