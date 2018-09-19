Sino Gas & Energy : Removal from Official List - Close of trade

Market Announcement
19 September 2018
Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited (ASX: SEH) - Removal from Official List
Description
Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited ('SEH') will be removed from the Official List of ASX Limited at the close of trading today, Wednesday, 19 September 2018, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.11, following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between SEH and its shareholders in connection with the acquisition of all the issued capital in SEH by a wholly owned subsidiary of Lone Star Fund X Acquisitions, LLC
(together with its affiliates, "Lone Star").
