SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (SEH)

SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (SEH)
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Sino Gas & Energy : Suspension from Official Quotation

09/12/2018 | 11:38am CEST

Market Announcement

12 September 2018

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited (ASX: SEH) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited ('SEH') will be suspended from quotation at the close of trading today, Wednesday, 12 September 2018, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, following lodgement of the Federal Court orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission approving the scheme of arrangement by which a wholly owned subsidiary of Lone Star Fund X Acquisitions, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Lone Star") will acquire all of the issued shares in SEH.

Issued by

Dale Allen

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

12 September 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 09:37:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 9,23 M
EBIT 2018 0,84 M
Net income 2018 -0,61 M
Debt 2018 22,4 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 31,94
EV / Sales 2018 59,7x
EV / Sales 2019 16,2x
Capitalization 529 M
Chart SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,28  AUD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn Corrie Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Philip James Bainbridge Chairman
Frank Fu Chief Operating Officer
Ian Weatherdon Chief Financial Officer
Bernard William Ridgeway Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO GAS & ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED61.29%376
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.21%83 055
CNOOC LTD24.42%79 225
EOG RESOURCES7.70%67 315
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.37%58 975
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.81%39 087
