Sino Gas & Energy : Suspension from Official Quotation

12 September 2018
Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited (ASX: SEH) - Suspension from Official Quotation
The securities of Sino Gas & Energy Holdings Limited ('SEH') will be suspended from quotation at the close of trading today, Wednesday, 12 September 2018, in accordance with Listing Rule 17.2, following lodgement of the Federal Court orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission approving the scheme of arrangement by which a wholly owned subsidiary of Lone Star Fund X Acquisitions, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Lone Star") will acquire all of the issued shares in SEH.
Dale Allen
Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
12 September 2018
