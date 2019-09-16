Log in
SINO GERMAN UNITED AG

(SGU)
Sino-German United AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/16/2019 | 05:25am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sino-German United AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sino-German United AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.09.2019 / 11:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sino-German United AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 26, 2019 German: http://www.sgu-ag.de/finanzberichte-2019.html


16.09.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sino-German United AG
Maximilianstraße 54
80538 München
Germany
Internet: www.sgu-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

874095  16.09.2019 

© EQS 2019
