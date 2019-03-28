Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sino-I Technology Limited    0250   HK0250031678

SINO-I TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(0250)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/28
0.07 HKD   0.00%
07:56pSINO I TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of final results ...
PU
03/21SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Major and connected transactio...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Next Day Disclosure Return (ch...
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino I Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 07:56pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino-i Technology Limited (the "Company") hereby announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, together with the comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Revenue

4(a)

1,012,450

833,245

Cost of sales and services provided

(158,095)

(154,847)

Gross profit

854,355

678,398

Other operating income

4(b)

157,866

167,707

Selling and marketing expenses

(729,390)

(564,744)

Administrative expenses

(109,124)

(95,292)

Other operating expenses

(176,484)

(151,884)

Finance costs

6

(2,127)

(8,150)

Share of results of associates

(6,815)

(1,040)

Loss on deemed disposal of an associate

-

(162)

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries

15

405,865

-

Profit before income tax

7

394,146

24,833

Income tax expense

8

(18,334)

(14,811)

Profit for the year

375,812

10,022

Profit for the year attributable to:

377,452

Owners of the Company

11,385

Non-controlling interests

(1,640)

(1,363)

375,812

10,022

Earnings per share attributable to owners

HK Cent

HK Cent

  of the Company for the year

1.90

- Basic

10

0.06

- Diluted

1.89

0.06

- 1 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the year

375,812

10,022

Other comprehensive income

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Fair value change on financial assets at fair value

  through other comprehensive income

(114)

-

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

  financial statements of foreign operations

(5,954)

8,430

Exchange differences on translation of investment

in associates

(689)

28

Exchange differences reclassified on deemed disposal

  of an associate, net of tax

-

359

Release of reserves upon disposal of subsidiaries

15

(72,909)

-

(79,666)

8,817

Total comprehensive income for the year

296,146

18,839

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

297,926

19,517

Non-controlling interests

(1,780)

(678)

296,146

18,839

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

52,139

612,496

Prepaid land lease payments under operating leases

11,148

23,903

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

444

Financial assets at fair value through

  other comprehensive income

324

-

Interests in associates

35,002

41,128

Goodwill

76,883

83,320

Other intangible assets

92,189

97,895

Deposits and other receivables

-

709

Loan to immediate holding company

356,995

1,046,644

624,680

1,906,539

Current assets

Trade receivables

11

24,197

9,585

Deposits, prepayments and other receivables

98,689

182,204

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

47,765

103,500

Loan to immediate holding company

1,127,112

-

Cash and cash equivalents

170,417

304,874

1,468,180

600,163

Current liabilities

Trade payables

12

54,350

29,354

Other payables and accruals

48,753

93,987

Receipt in advance and deferred revenue

-

220,067

Contract liabilities

211,128

-

Provision for tax

158,591

145,957

Amount due to a director

532

-

Amount due to immediate holding company

33,544

17,298

Amounts due to associates

5,534

5,492

Bank borrowings, secured

-

163,344

Other employee benefits

16,923

-

Finance lease liabilities

2

57

529,357

675,556

Net current assets/(liabilities)

938,823

(75,393)

Total assets less current liabilities

1,563,503

1,831,146

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)

As at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

Non-current liabilities

Other employee benefits

27,260

2,064

Finance lease liabilities

-

14

Deferred tax liabilities

4,475

5,680

31,735

7,758

Net assets

1,531,768

1,823,388

EQUITY

Share capital

13

240,597

240,597

Reserves

1,298,511

1,565,385

Equity attributable to the Company's owners

1,539,108

1,805,982

Non-controlling interests

(7,340)

17,406

Total equity

1,531,768

1,823,388

- 4 -

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1.GENERAL INFORMATION

The Company is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Hong Kong. The address of its registered office and its principal place of business is located at 12/F., The Octagon, No. 6 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong. The Company's shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange").

The immediate holding company of the Company is Nan Hai Corporation Limited, a company incorporated and domiciled in Bermuda and its shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The directors consider the ultimate holding company of the Company is Dadi Holdings Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong.

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of enterprise cloud services.

2.BASIS OF PREPARATION

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") which collective term includes all applicable individual HKFRSs, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (the "Companies Ordinance"). In addition, the financial statements include the applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Companies Ordinance is as follows:

The Company will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance.

The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Companies Ordinance.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income which are measured at fair values.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sino-I Technology Limited published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 23:55:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINO-I TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
07:56pSINO I TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of final results ...
PU
03/21SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Major and connected transactio...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Next Day Disclosure Return (ch...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Poll result of the extraordina...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issue...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter and Reques...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Reply Form
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Election of Language and Means...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Notice of extraordinary genera...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter and Change...
PU
More news
Chart SINO-I TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino-I Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO-I TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Fei Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rong Liu Chairman
Ping Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Lap Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Bing Kwan Lam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO-I TECHNOLOGY LIMITED22.81%0
ORACLE CORPORATION16.97%180 486
SAP15.31%138 664
INTUIT29.73%66 162
SERVICENOW INC35.56%43 567
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.27.67%17 632
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.