Sino I Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS ...

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

1.GENERAL INFORMATION

The Company is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in Hong Kong. The address of its registered office and its principal place of business is located at 12/F., The Octagon, No. 6 Sha Tsui Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories, Hong Kong. The Company's shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange").

The immediate holding company of the Company is Nan Hai Corporation Limited, a company incorporated and domiciled in Bermuda and its shares are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The directors consider the ultimate holding company of the Company is Dadi Holdings Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in Hong Kong.

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of enterprise cloud services.

2.BASIS OF PREPARATION

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") which collective term includes all applicable individual HKFRSs, Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance (the "Companies Ordinance"). In addition, the financial statements include the applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

The financial information relating to the year ended 31 December 2018 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for that year but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to these statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Companies Ordinance is as follows:

The Company will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Companies Ordinance.

The Company's auditor has reported on those financial statements. The auditor's report was unqualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; and did not contain a statement under sections 406(2), 407(2) or (3) of the Companies Ordinance.

The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for certain financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income which are measured at fair values.