Sino I Technology : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Sino-i Technology Limited (the ''Company'') dated 21 March 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to a major and connected transaction of the Company, concerning the loan extension under the Sixth Supplemental Agreement. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

As stated in the Announcement, a circular containing, amongst other things, details of the Sixth Supplemental Agreement, the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee and the advice of the independent financial adviser, together with a notice of the EGM, will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 12 April 2019. As the Company requires additional time to prepare and finalize certain information for inclusion in the circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the circular will be postponed to a date on or before 3 May 2019.

By the order of the Board Sino-i Technology Limited

Liu Rong Chairlady

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are as follows: