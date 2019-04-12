Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sino-I Technology Limited    0250   HK0250031678

SINO-I TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(0250)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/11
0.07 HKD   0.00%
06:38aSINO I TECHNOLOGY : Delay in despatch of circular
PU
03/28SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of final results ...
PU
03/21SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Major and connected transactio...
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino I Technology : DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

Reference is made to the announcement of Sino-i Technology Limited (the ''Company'') dated 21 March 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to a major and connected transaction of the Company, concerning the loan extension under the Sixth Supplemental Agreement. Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless otherwise stated.

As stated in the Announcement, a circular containing, amongst other things, details of the Sixth Supplemental Agreement, the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee and the advice of the independent financial adviser, together with a notice of the EGM, will be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 12 April 2019. As the Company requires additional time to prepare and finalize certain information for inclusion in the circular, it is expected that the despatch date of the circular will be postponed to a date on or before 3 May 2019.

By the order of the Board Sino-i Technology Limited

Liu Rong Chairlady

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors are as follows:

Executive directors:

Non-executive director:

Independent non-executive directors:

Ms. Liu Rong

Mr. Lam Bing Kwan

Mr. Fung Wing Lap

Mr. Yu Pun Hoi

Prof. Jiang Ping

Mr. Chen Ming Fei

Mr. Xiao Sui Ning

Disclaimer

Sino-I Technology Limited published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 10:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINO-I TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
06:38aSINO I TECHNOLOGY : Delay in despatch of circular
PU
03/28SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of final results ...
PU
03/21SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Major and connected transactio...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Next Day Disclosure Return (ch...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Poll result of the extraordina...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Monthly Return of Equity Issue...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Notification Letter and Reques...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Reply Form
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Election of Language and Means...
PU
2018SINO I TECHNOLOGY : Notice of extraordinary genera...
PU
More news
Chart SINO-I TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino-I Technology Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO-I TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Fei Chen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rong Liu Chairman
Ping Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wing Lap Fung Independent Non-Executive Director
Bing Kwan Lam Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO-I TECHNOLOGY LIMITED22.81%0
ORACLE CORPORATION19.53%183 836
SAP14.66%138 198
INTUIT31.87%67 253
SERVICENOW INC38.03%44 361
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.36.11%18 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About