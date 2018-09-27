Sino I Technology : ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT A...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

In accordance with Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Listing Rules and the articles of association of the Company, the Company is making arrangements to ascertain the preferences of its Shareholders with respect to the election of the means of receipt and language(s) of its Corporate Communications.

INTRODUCTION

As permitted by all applicable laws, rules and constitutional documents of the Company, the Company will offer the following options for the Shareholders to elect the means of receipt of its Corporate Communications: (i) in printed form, in either English or Chinese version only, or in both English and Chinese versions; or (ii) by electronic means through the Company's website athttp://www.sino-i.com/.

In order to increase efficiency in communication with the Shareholders and to contribute to environmental protection and for the purpose of saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends the Shareholders to receive future Corporate Communications from the Company in Website Version (as defined hereunder). However, Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of language(s) and/or the means of receipt of Corporate Communications at any time by serving reasonable notice in writing to the Share Registrar.

PROPOSED ARRANGEMENTS

In accordance with Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Listing Rules and the articles of association of the Company, the following arrangements will be made by the Company:

1. The Company will send a letter (the ''First Letter'') to its Shareholders on 28 September 2018 together with a postage pre-paid reply form (the ''Reply Form'') (applicable for posting in Hong Kong only), in both English and Chinese, to enable them to elect any one of the following options with respect to the means of receipt of future Corporate Communications: (a) to read all future Corporate Communications published on the Company's website athttp://www.sino-i.com/ (the ''Website Version'') instead of receiving printed copies, and to receive a written notification (the ''Notification'') for the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website; or (b) to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications only; or (c) to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications only; or (d) to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications. Please affix an appropriate stamp if the Reply Form will be posted outside Hong Kong by the Shareholders. The First Letter explains that, if the Company does not receive a duly completed and signed Reply Form from a Shareholder (or a response from a Shareholder indicating that the Shareholder objects to receiving the Corporate Communications in electronic form on the Company's website) by 28 October 2018, the Shareholder will be deemed, until the Shareholder notifies the Share Registrar in writing at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by e-mail tosinoi-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, to have agreed to receive all future Corporate Communications by electronic means through the Company's website instead of receiving printed copies, and the Company will send to such Shareholders a Notification for the publication of the relevant Corporate Communications on the Company's website.

2. For those Shareholders who choose to receive Corporate Communications in printed form, the Company will send the selected language version(s) of Corporate Communications to them unless and until such Shareholders notify the Share Registrar in writing (at the above address) or by e-mail tosinoi-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comthat they wish to receive Corporate Communications in the other (or both) language(s), or by electronic means through the Company's website.

3. When each printed Corporate Communication is sent out by the Company in accordance with the arrangements described in paragraph 2 above, a letter (the ''Second Letter'') together with a postage pre-paid change request form (the ''Change Request Form'') (applicable for posting in Hong Kong only), in both English and Chinese, will be attached to the relevant Corporate Communication, stating that the Shareholders may request to receive the other language version of Corporate Communications or to change their preferences of receiving future Corporate Communications by completing and returning the Change Request Form to the Share Registrar. Please affix an appropriate stamp if the Change Request Form will be posted outside Hong Kong by the Shareholders. Shareholders are also entitled to change the choice of language(s) and/or the means of receipt of Corporate Communications at any time by serving reasonable notice in writing (not less than five working days) to the Share Registrar (at the above address) or by e-mail tosinoi-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

4. If any Shareholder for any reason has difficulty in receiving or gaining access to Corporate Communications or intends to receive printed copies, the Company will promptly upon request send Corporate Communications to such Shareholder in printed form free of charge.

5. All Corporate Communications, in both English and Chinese and in accessible format, will be available on the Company's website athttp://www.sino-i.com/ and the website of the Stock Exchange athttp://www.hkexnews.hk.

6. The Company is providing a hotline service (Tel: (852) 2980 1333) available during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays) to enable Shareholders to make enquiries about the Company's proposed arrangements set out above.

7. The First Letter and the Second Letter will indicate that Corporate Communications in both English and Chinese will be available on the respective websites of the Company and the Stock Exchange, and that the hotline service is being provided.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

''Board'' the board of Directors ''Company'' Sino-i Technology Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, the shares of which are listed and traded on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 250) ''Corporate Communications'' any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the Shareholders as defined under Rule 1.01 of the Listing Rules ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company

''Hong Kong'' The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''Listing Rules'' The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ''Shareholder(s)'' holder(s) of ordinary shares in the issued share capital of the Company ''Share Registrar'' Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong ''Stock Exchange'' The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Chairlady Hong Kong, 28 September 2018 By the order of the Board Sino-i Technology Limited

