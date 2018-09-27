Sino I Technology : Election of Language and Means...

ʕ਷ᅰᇁڦࢹϞࠢʮ̡

Dear Shareholder,

28 September 2018

Election of Language and Means of Receipt of Corporate Communications

Pursuant to Rules 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Articles of Associations of Sino-i Technology Limited (the "Company"), the Company is making available to you certain options for receipt of future corporate communications of the Company ("Corporate Communications"), which means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to: (a) directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. The options are:

(1) to access all future Corporate Communications posted on the Company's website atwww.sino-i.com(the "Website Version"),instead of receiving printed copies by mail, and receive a printed notification of the posting of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company; OR

(2) to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

(3) to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; OR

(4) to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

In support of the environment minimizing the use of paper and saving printing and mailing costs, the Company recommends that you select (1) above to receive the Website Version of all Corporate Communications in future. To elect, please mark "√" in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form (the "Reply Form") and sign and return it by mail or by hand to the Company's share registrar (the "Share Registrar"), Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post the Reply Form in Hong Kong, you may use the freepost mailing label provided when returning the Reply Form to the Company. If you are mailing from overseas, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the completed and signed Reply Form tosinoi-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

If the Company does not receive the duly completed and signed Reply Form or a response indicating the objection from you by 28 October 2018, you will be deemed, until you serve reasonable notice in writing to the Share Registrar or by e-mail tosinoi-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, to have consented to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, and a notification of the posting of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent to you in the future.

You are entitled to change the choice of means of receipt of future Corporate Communications at any time by giving reasonable notice in writing to the Share Registrar by mail or to the Company by email tosinoi-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Even if you have elected (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communications, if for any reason you have difficulty in accessing the Corporate Communications posted on the website of the Company, the Company or the Share Registrar will, upon receipt of a written request by post or email atsinoi-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com, promptly send you the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.

Please note that: (a) printed copies of all future Corporate Communications will be available from the Company or the Share Registrar upon request; and (b) the Website Version of both the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications will also be available on the website of the Company atwww.sino-i.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited atwww.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

Sino-i Technology Limited

Liu Rong Chairlady

Encl.