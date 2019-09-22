Sino I Technology : List of Directors and their Role and Function

List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Sino-i Technology Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Ms. LIU Rong (Chairlady)
Mr. YU Pun Hoi
Mr. CHEN Ming Fei (Chief Executive Officer)
Non-executive Directors
Mr. LAM Bing Kwan
Mr. CHENG Chih-Hung
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. FUNG Wing Lap
Mr. XIAO Sui Ning
Mr. HO Yeung Nang
The Board has established three board committees, namely audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee. The membership information of these committees are set out below:
Audit Committee
Mr. FUNG Wing Lap (Chairman)
Mr. XIAO Sui Ning
Mr. HO Yeung Nang
Remuneration Committee
Mr. XIAO Sui Ning (Chairman)
Mr. FUNG Wing Lap
Mr. HO Yeung Nang
Nomination Committee
Ms. LIU Rong (Chairlady)
Mr. YU Pun Hoi
Mr. FUNG Wing Lap
Mr. XIAO Sui Ning
Mr. HO Yeung Nang
Hong Kong, 21 September 2019
