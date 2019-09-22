Sino I Technology : List of Directors and their Role and Function

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of Sino-i Technology Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Ms. LIU Rong (Chairlady)

Mr. YU Pun Hoi

Mr. CHEN Ming Fei (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. LAM Bing Kwan

Mr. CHENG Chih-Hung

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. FUNG Wing Lap

Mr. XIAO Sui Ning

Mr. HO Yeung Nang

The Board has established three board committees, namely audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee. The membership information of these committees are set out below:

Audit Committee

Mr. FUNG Wing Lap (Chairman)

Mr. XIAO Sui Ning

Mr. HO Yeung Nang

Remuneration Committee

Mr. XIAO Sui Ning (Chairman)

Mr. FUNG Wing Lap

Mr. HO Yeung Nang

Nomination Committee

Ms. LIU Rong (Chairlady)

Mr. YU Pun Hoi

Mr. FUNG Wing Lap

Mr. XIAO Sui Ning

Mr. HO Yeung Nang

Hong Kong, 21 September 2019