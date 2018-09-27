Sino I Technology : Reply Form

ʕ਷ᅰᇁڦࢹϞࠢʮ̡

Reply Form

To:Sino-i Technology Limited (the "Company") (Stock Code: 250) c/o Tricor Abacus Limited

Level 22, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communications^ of the Company in the manner as indicated below: (Please mark "√" in ONLY ONE of the following boxes.)

to access all future Corporate Communications through the website of the Companywww.sino-i.com("Website Version") only instead of receiving printed copies by mail; and receive an email notification or a notification letter of the posting of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company; or

Email Address:

(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) an email notification only of the availability of the Corporate Communications on the website of the Company in the future. If no email address is provided, only a notification letter of the posting of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent. Please provide the email address and the email address is used for email notification of the release of the Corporate Communications only.)

to receive the printed English version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; or

to receive the printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communications ONLY; or

to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communications.

Name of Shareholder: Address:

Contact telephone number:

Signature: Notes:Date:

1. Please complete all the items. If no box, or more than one box, is marked "√", or any signature or other information is incorrectly completed, the Company reserves its right to treat this Reply Form as void. 2. If the Company does not receive this Reply Form or a response from you by 28 October 2018, you will be deemed to have consented to receive the Website Version of all Corporate Communications, and a notification of the posting of Corporate Communications on the website of the Company will be sent to you in the future. 3. By selecting to access the Website Version of the Corporate Communications through the website of the Company instead of receiving printed copies, you have expressly consented to waive the right to receive the Corporate Communications in printed form. 4. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid. 5. The above instruction will apply to all future Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you, by prior written notice of not less than five clear business days, inform the Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Abacus Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by mail or to the Company by email to sinoi-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. 6. You have the right at any time by prior written notice of not less than five clear business days to the Share Registrar of the Company by mail or to the Company by email to sinoi-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Corporate Communications. 7. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other special instructions written on this Reply Form. 8. Should you have any queries in relation to this Reply Form, please call the enquiry hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays). ^ Corporate Communications include but not limited to: (a) the directors' reports, annual accounts together with the independent auditor's reports and, where applicable, summary financial reports; (b) interim reports and, where applicable, summary interim reports; (c) notices of meetings; (d) listing documents; (e) circulars; and (f) proxy forms. PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT (i) "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). (ii) Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your request and/or instruction as stated in this Reply Form. (iii) Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes. (iv) You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of Tricor Abacus Limited (the address stated in note 5 above). (Please cut along the dotted line ሗضൈᇞ਒ɨ)

Mailing Labelඉ੔ᅺᜀ

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on an envelope to return the Reply Form to us.

No postage stamp is required for local mailing ຅ ტɨ੔ΫϤڌࣸࣛdሗਗ਼Ϥඉ੔ᅺᜀ਒൨׵ڦ܆ɪf νί͉ಥҳ੔d ტɨೌც˕˹ඉ൬א൨ɪඉୃ

Tricor Abacus Limited ՙԳඩݡාϞࠢʮ̡ Freepost No. ᔊکΫඉ໮ᇁ: 37

Hong Kong ࠰ಥ