Sino Land : Fiscal Year 2019 Net Profit Fell 51% as Property Sales Slow

By Yifan Wang

Sino Land Co. Ltd. (0083.HK) said net profit for the fiscal year ended June fell 51% on year due to lower property sales and the lack of a one-time gain.

Net profit was 6.91 billion Hong Kong dollars ($881.5 million), compared with HK$14.00 billion for the prior fiscal year, the developer said Thursday. The decline is mainly due to the absence of a one-off gain from the sale of a stake in a Chengdu property in 2018, it said.

Revenue also dropped 25% to HK$8.01 billion as property sales contracted 66% amid China's cooling real estate market.

The company declared a final dividend of 41 Hong Kong cents per share. Full-year dividend was 55 Hong Kong cents per share, lower than last year's 98 cents per share.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com