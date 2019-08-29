Log in
SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED 0083 HK0083000502

SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED

(0083)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/28
11.48 HKD   +1.06%
05:49aSINO LAND : Fiscal Year 2019 Net Profit Fell 51% as Property Sales Slow
DJ
05:11aSINO LAND : Final Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
08/22SINO LAND : Corporate Governance Asia - Asian Excellence Award
PU
Company Financials 
News

Sino Land : Fiscal Year 2019 Net Profit Fell 51% as Property Sales Slow

08/29/2019 | 05:49am EDT

By Yifan Wang

Sino Land Co. Ltd. (0083.HK) said net profit for the fiscal year ended June fell 51% on year due to lower property sales and the lack of a one-time gain.

Net profit was 6.91 billion Hong Kong dollars ($881.5 million), compared with HK$14.00 billion for the prior fiscal year, the developer said Thursday. The decline is mainly due to the absence of a one-off gain from the sale of a stake in a Chengdu property in 2018, it said.

Revenue also dropped 25% to HK$8.01 billion as property sales contracted 66% amid China's cooling real estate market.

The company declared a final dividend of 41 Hong Kong cents per share. Full-year dividend was 55 Hong Kong cents per share, lower than last year's 98 cents per share.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 8 477 M
EBIT 2019 4 095 M
Net income 2019 4 708 M
Finance 2019 29 397 M
Yield 2019 4,84%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,76x
EV / Sales2020 5,26x
Capitalization 78 259 M
Chart SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Land Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 14,68  HKD
Last Close Price 11,48  HKD
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chee Siong Ng Chairman
Velencia Lee Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Win Kong Ng Deputy Chairman
Wing Kwong Chan Executive Director
Ronald Joseph Arculli Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED-14.96%9 976
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.89%41 816
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.09%34 777
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-26.60%29 053
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED6.30%28 317
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.91%26 906
