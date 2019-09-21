Sino Land : General Mandates to Buy Back Shares and to Issue Shares and Proposed Re-election of Directors

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your shares in Sino Land Company Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 83)

General Mandates to Buy Back Shares and to Issue Shares Proposed Re-election of Directors

The notice convening the annual general meeting of Sino Land Company Limited ("Company") to be held at The Pacific Rooms, 9th Floor, Towers Wing, The Royal Pacific Hotel & Towers, 33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 24th October, 2019 ("Annual General Meeting") is contained in the 2019 Annual Report of the Company. Shareholders are advised to read the notice and to complete and return the form of proxy enclosed with the 2019 Annual Report not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or at any adjournment thereof should you so wish.