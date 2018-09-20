Sino Land : Notice of Annual General Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

(Stock Code: 83)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Sino Land Company Limited ("Company") will be held at The Pacific Rooms, 9th Floor, Towers Wing, The Royal Pacific Hotel & Towers, 33 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, on Thursday, the 25th day of October, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. for the following purposes:

1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited Financial Statements and the Directors' and

Independent Auditor's Reports for the year ended 30th June, 2018.

2. To declare a final dividend.

3. To re-elect retiring Directors and to authorise the Board to fix the Directors' remuneration for the financial year ending 30th June, 2019.

4. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as Auditor for the ensuing year and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.

5. To consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions:

Ordinary Resolutions

(i)

"THAT:

(a) subject to paragraph (i)(b) below, the exercise by the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period of all the powers of the Company to buy back shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") or on any other stock exchange on which the shares of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange or of any other stock exchange as amended from time to time be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;

(b) the aggregate number of shares to be bought back pursuant to the approval in paragraph (i)(a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and

(c) for the purposes of this resolution: "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of:

(ii) (1) the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company; (2) the expiration of the period within which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law or the articles of association of the Company to be held; and (3) the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting." "THAT:

(a) a general mandate be and is hereby unconditionally given to the Directors of the Company to exercise during the Relevant Period all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company, to allot, issue or grant securities of the Company, including bonds, debentures and notes convertible into shares of the Company and to make or grant offers or agreements which would or might require the exercise of such powers either during or after the Relevant Period, provided that these powers of the Directors and this general mandate are in respect of and in addition to any shares which may be issued on the exercise of the subscription rights under the Company's securities or pursuant to any scrip dividend scheme or pursuant to a rights issue or pursuant to any rights of conversion under any existing convertible bonds, debentures or notes of the Company, and provided further that these powers of the Directors and this general mandate shall be subject to the restrictions that the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed to be allotted or issued pursuant thereto, whether by way of conversion or otherwise, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution; and

(b) for the purposes of this resolution: "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earlier of: (1) the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company; (2) the expiration of the period within which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law or the articles of association of the Company to be held; and (3) the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting."



(iii) "THAT, conditional upon the resolutions (i) and (ii) above being passed, the aggregate number of shares which are bought back by the Company under the authority granted pursuant to resolution (i) above (up to a maximum of 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue as at the date of this resolution) shall be added to the aggregate number of shares that may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors of the Company pursuant to resolution (ii) above."

By Order of the Board

Velencia Lee Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21st September, 2018

Notes:

(a) At the Annual General Meeting, the Chairman of the Meeting will put each of the above resolutions to the vote by way of a poll. On a poll, every shareholder who is present in person or by proxy shall have one vote for every share of which he/she is the holder.

(b) Any shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting may appoint one or more proxies to exercise all or any of his/her rights to attend and vote instead of him/her, provided that the proxy is appointed to represent respectively the number of shares held by the shareholder as specified in the relevant instrument of appointment. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.

(c) In order to be valid, the instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power or authority, must be lodged at the registered office of the Company at 12th Floor, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre, Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting.

(d) For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday, 25th October, 2018, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 22nd October, 2018 to Thursday, 25th October, 2018, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, shareholders should ensure that all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates are lodged with the Company's Share Registrars, Tricor Standard Limited, Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 19th October, 2018.

(e) The proposed final dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. The record date for the proposed final dividend is at the close of business on Thursday, 1st November, 2018. For determining the entitlement to the proposed final dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 31st October, 2018 to Thursday, 1st November, 2018, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be effected. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, shareholders should ensure that all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates are lodged with the Company's Share Registrars, Tricor Standard Limited, Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 30th October, 2018.

(f) Regarding the re-election of the Directors of the Company under item 3, separate ordinary resolutions will be considered and, if thought fit, passed at the Annual General Meeting to:

(i) re-elect The Honourable Ronald Joseph Arculli as Director of the Company.

(ii) re-elect Dr. Allan Zeman as Director of the Company.

(iii) re-elect Mr. Steven Ong Kay Eng as Director of the Company.

(iv) re-elect Mr. Wong Cho Bau as Director of the Company.

As at the date hereof, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Robert Ng Chee Siong, Mr. Daryl Ng Win Kong, Mr. Ringo Chan Wing Kwong, Ms. Alice Ip Mo Lin, Mr. Gordon Lee Ching Keung and Mr. Sunny Yeung Kwong, the Non-Executive Director is The Honourable Ronald Joseph Arculli, and the Independent Non-Executive Directors are Dr. Allan Zeman, Mr. Adrian David Li Man-kiu, Mr. Steven Ong Kay Eng and Mr. Wong Cho Bau.